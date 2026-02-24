Pokemon Day is coming and all its hardware goodies are proving super effective against my bank balance
Send me straight to the Poké Center—there's no countering this.
Pokemon Day is February 27, and this year is going to be a doozy. 2026 is a major anniversary, too, marking 30 years since the games' original release in Japan. As such, whether you've been playing ever since Pokemon Red and Green made their debut in 1996, or have just got back into the series with Pokémon Legends: Z-A like me, there's plenty to celebrate.
Nintendo and co. are likely cooking up a few things to reveal on the day itself, but you also needn't wait around for Pokemon-themed goodies. Just for a start, the Miku Hatsune collaboration song hit me right in my cold, black heart. Though, if you don't happen to share my Vocaloid obsession, you can also get your hands on a range of Pokemon-themed hardware right now.
Setting aside the fact Takara Tomy is re-releasing the 1997 chunky Pikachu plushie that helps me out on reviews from time to time, there's plenty else out there that could kit out your gamer den or home office. I've collated a number of pleasingly Pokemon-themed hardware bits below, including a Pikachu gaming headset, a Gengar gaming mouse, and even an Eevee themed gaming chair. It's way too expensive to catch them all, but perhaps you'll spy a treat or two worth chucking your Premier Pokeballs at.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
