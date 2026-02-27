Quick! Of the first generation Pokemon games, which is the best? My personal favourite is Pokemon Yellow—which also happens to be the best thanks to the chubby-cheeked series mascot Pikachu trailing behind you throughout, so full points for me!

Joking aside, February 27 marks the 30th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's release in Japan. That's a whole lot of history to mark this Pokemon Day—and I've searched the tall grass for some cracking deals to mark the occasion. In honour of not only my favourite G1 game, but also the fact Takara Tomy is re-releasing the classic 'fat' Pikachu plushie, I've gone for a fitting 'Pokemon Yellow' theme.

My own circa 1997 Pikachu toy sometimes helps me out on review duty, so it's a fitting mascot for a roundup of hardware deals. Yes, I didn't forget we're all PC Gamers, here; turns out, you can kit out your gaming space with a number of Pokemon-themed hardware goodies.

Top of the pile is a showing from Razer's Pokemon collaboration. Both the Cobra Wired Gaming Mouse and the Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset are enjoying delectable price cuts—though that's most likely because, you guessed it, they're both wired bits of kit. Well, at the very least, that means low latency and no battery woes!

The Pokemon edition of the Razer Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset is enjoying almost 20% Scyther sliced off its price, bringing it down to $81 from Amazon. As for the Pokemon edition of the Razer Cobra wired gaming mouse, that's currently 33% off and now going for only $40. I only wish a little more thought had gone into the visual design—as it stands, my clammy palm covers most of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle pattern.

Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack (Pikachu Edition): was $29.99 now $24.99 at Amazon This shoulder bag offers a padded strap for comfortable adventuring, plus plenty of zip-up pockets for both your handheld gaming PC of choice, plus any snacks or berries you want to pack to keep your HP up. Key specs: Padded shoulder strap | 3 compartments

So, that's your desk covered—but what about gaming adventures outside? There's the aptly named 'Adventure Pack' travel bag from Hori. I'm particularly partial to the Pikachu edition, especially as that's only $25 at the moment, but there is a Pokeball design too. This bag might struggle to contain a chunky Steam Deck, but it is otherwise surprisingly spacious for your handheld gaming PC of choice, your power cable, and anything else you might want for gaming on the go.

Pokémon TCG Pokémon Day 2026 Collection: $38.95 at Amazon It wouldn't be a true celebration of Pokemon without a look-in from the Trading Card Game. Three booster packs plus a special Pikachu promo card will perk up your deck. Key specs: Foil card | Commemorative coin | 3 booster packs

Lastly, this Pokemon Day deal roundup simply wouldn't be complete without at least mentioning the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Day 2026 Collection. Strictly speaking, at $39 from Amazon, this commemorative trading card set isn't currently enjoying a huge discount—but it is a few bucks cheaper than Best Buy.

Perhaps most importantly (for me, at least) you get a promo Pikachu card with fresh, cute art in this set, alongside a commemorative coin, and three booster packs. Happy Pokemon Day, and may you get only the very best of card pulls!