This is not a drill: The Razer Kuromi collab is finally more widely available, offering a pointy-eared headset, keyboard, mouse, and gaming chair

Previously China-exclusive, the Razer Kuromi collaboration is now available in the US by popular demand. Not only that, but you can kit out almost your entire gaming set up in gear that reps Sanrio's tomboy jester-bunny. What—you thought Kuromi was a cat this whole time?

Shocking revelations aside, the collaboration now offers even more appropriately black-and-purple peripherals too. The full range includes a suitably themed Enki X gaming chair, tenkeyless Ornata V3 keyboard, DeathAdder Essential mouse and mouse mat bundle, plus the striking Leviathan V2 X soundbar. Now while you may think the all lilac front of that audio device is head-turning, I haven't even gotten to the best part of the collaboration yet: there's even an appropriately pointy Kuromi headset.

This is far from Razer's first team up with Sanrio. Known for their ostentatious peripherals—namely those Kraken Kitty headsets that offer an earful in every sense—Razer also offers a wealth of characterful custom looks for their mouse mats and phone cases, plus a slew of pink gear celebrating everybody's favourite young Londoner. Wait, you thought Hello Kitty was a cat this whole time too?

Don't look at me like that—Sanrio has been very clear on this point. And, befitting a youngster in receipt of a considerable monthly allowance, the Razer X Kuromi collaboration costs a pretty penny too. Just for a start, the Kuromi edition of the Kraken Kitty V2 headset costs $30 more than the decidedly-non-standard quartz colourway, setting you back $130 in all. To complete the set, you'll need deep pockets indeed.

To be fair, I'm not a fan of the 'only black or else pink and only pink' dichotomy of hardware colourways, so a pop of purple is definitely welcome. Furthermore, I'm not endeared to the default shape of the Kraken Kitty V2's cat ears either—they're both too pointy and paradoxically too round at the same time for me. The jester ears are unusual and striking enough that I can already feel the glare of my overdraft boring holes into the back of my head.

Razer | Kuromi Collection - YouTube Watch On

Still, as a very much not US-based Sanrio fan, my money is safe for now—though, I have hope that Razer may make moves to plan a little Europe trip for the Kuromi collaboration one day. Failing that, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we'll at least see their previously China-exclusive Gengar gear also become available in the US sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, US-based PC Gamers can scoop up the Razer Kuromi collection gaming chair, headset, mouse, mousepad, and sound bar right now ahead of its earliest premium ship date on January 24.