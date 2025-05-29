Corsair's new One i600 mini PC packs an RTX 5080 into a stunning understated wood panel case

One of the best looking prebuilt compact PCs is back, with the new Corsair One i600 PC. This new mini-beast looks a lot like last year's Corsair One i500 PC with a beautiful toned down appearance, and hard hitting specs. And of course, a price tag to match.

The new Corsair One i600 follows in the series footsteps by hiding a GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics card in its unassuming, elegant design. This is paired with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor that seems to be in almost every gaming machine available at the moment. These have both been assigned their own 240mm liquid coolers that they no doubt need in order to keep temperatures at acceptable levels in such a discrete case.

On top of that you've got 64GB DDR5 memory, which should be more than enough for any gaming you come across. Then there's 4TB NVMe SSD storage as default, which is really nice to see in a world where most machines baselines seem to be the 2TB drives. Games certainly aren't getting any smaller, so a good amount of solid state storage has never been more necessary for fast load times.

To further manage all this you've got the Corsair desktop software. This kind of bloatware on these bespoke PCs can be really annoying, but I think in this case something to help keep an eye on those temperatures and manage them is a good idea.

While the specs are impressive, it's really all about that sleek chassis. They're built to optimise airflow including fans on top of the liquid cooling to really try to keep those temperatures down and the running silent. Given how quiet the Corsair One i300 PC was, I have a fair bit of trust that the brand can deliver a hushed machine, even with those internals.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

But what I love most about these machines is the look. These i600 PCs come in two different styles for the front panel: Metal Dark and Wood Dark. The black metal is nice, but the Wood Dark is definitely where it's at. Not only does it set these rigs apart, but it's actually real wood, to the point of being FSC-Certified. I don't know why this matters, but it looks great, and really subtle too. The perfect stealth gaming PC design, but don't worry, it also has RGB lighting.

But the price, as to be expected, is not so stealthy. For these fabulous looking PCs you'll be set back $5,000 USD. It's really not cheap, but it is gorgeous. It's also inline with previous prices of this line, so it doesn't look like tariffs have effected the cost of these too much. Still, might have to go out and find a nice piece of wood to stick on the front of my case so I can pretend affording one of these would ever be within my reach.