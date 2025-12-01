I've been a jobbing PC gaming hardware journo since I started on this career towards the end of 2005. That was when magazines were king and Black Friday still meant folk storming into Walmart with a belly full of half-digested turkey from the day before, fighting over cheap TVs.

And I've been a PC tech shit-filter ever since; testing and reviewing every kind of component or peripheral that gets anywhere near a gaming system to decide which you should be spending your money on and which you should be swerving altogether.

That also means I've seen the rise of online shopping and Cyber Monday itself. I was around back then, tracking the deals and picking the best and somehow, 20 years since its inception I'm still doing it. It's fine. I'm fine about it. I don't feel old at all.

Still, to celebrate this consumerist anniversary I'm picking out my absolute favorite 20 PC gaming deals still live this Cyber Monday, with an extra one for luck as I head into my 21st year of making a living from prodding, breaking, and writing about PC gaming toys.

1. GameSir Nova Lite: $15.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too. Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g Price check: Amazon $19.74

Save $5.19 2. Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone | Cardioid: was $26.78 now $21.59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This little microphone might be cheap, but it's surprisingly good at doing its one task in life, as we found in our review. That's picking up your vocals from a desktop position, although it's even got a boom arm screw mounting for close up work—and it's pretty good at that, too. It's very cheap and very cheerful, but you don't get any software noise cancelling to play with. Can't have everything for well under $30, ey? Key specs: Condenser | USB Type-C | Mute button

Save $13.20 3. Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $49.99 now $36.79 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $40, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. The Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect

Save $20 4. Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Including a screen, six torque settings, a light, 30 bits and a 2000 mAh battery, this PixelDrive is the more premium option of Hoto's handy screwdrivers on offer right now. Key specs: 30 bits | 6 torque settings | rechargeable

Save $20 5. GameSir G7 Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP. Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g

Save 32% ($33) 7. Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: was $102.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This is the new lowest ever price we've seen on the DeathAddder V3 Pro. In our review, we praised this little rodent's great ergonomics, notable wireless performance and strong battery life. It is a tad pricey (though better on sale) and definitely more of a competitive choice, but, to quote ourselves, it "succeeds phenomenally" in that regard. Key specs: 30,000 DPI | 1,000 Hz polling | up to 90 hour battery life | 63 g Price check: Amazon $74.99

Wireless Save $20 8. Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too. Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life