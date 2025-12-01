<a id="elk-8e6dd4a2-8b17-4def-a267-da5e2e852686"></a><h2 id="winning-pc-deal-3">Winning PC deal</h2>\n<p id="cb027213-7516-4116-8d0c-2334a665967c">Here it is Cyber Monday, and my pick of the current deal crop&mdash;if you're after a brand new gaming PC&mdash;would be this stunner from Andromeda Insights. It's a great mid-ranger, with a six-core, 12-thread Zen 5 CPU and the best graphics card AMD has produced in many a long year, the Radeon RX 9070 XT.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">You're also getting 32 GB of DDR5-6000 memory, which in today's market is like a $350 kit all on its own. And that price is only going up...</p>\n<a id="elk-6674c89d-6618-47d6-9e66-6855b31296ad" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="6674c89d-6618-47d6-9e66-6855b31296ad_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="1449.99" data-editorial-was-price="1699.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ALW8882Jf5AR2b6pdJA98U-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.newegg.com/andromeda-insights-gaming-desktop-pcs-amd-radeon-rx-9070-xt-16gb-amd-ryzen-5-9600x-32-gb-ssd-ssd-1-tb-hdd-ubg-97xt16gb-9600x-1tb-32gb-850w-air-blk/p/3D5-006J-000C5?Item=9SIBWCHKP49652" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Andromeda Insights" data-model-name="Andromeda Insights AMD Ultimate | RX 9070 XT" data-model-product-name="AMD Ultimate | RX 9070 XT" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ALW8882Jf5AR2b6pdJA98U-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This is, I think, the first time since the new GPU generation that I've seen a bona fide upper-mid-range gaming PC, capable of fantastic 1440p gaming, going for so cheap. This all-AMD build even packs in 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which is no small feat during a memory shortage.&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.newegg.com/andromeda-insights-gaming-desktop-pcs-amd-radeon-rx-9070-xt-16gb-amd-ryzen-5-9600x-32-gb-ssd-ssd-1-tb-hdd-ubg-97xt16gb-9600x-1tb-32gb-850w-air-blk/p/3D5-006J-000C5?Item=9SIBWCHKP49652">View Deal</a></aside>