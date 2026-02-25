Sony killed a fan-made Bloodborne tribute last year, as the game continues to languish on PS4: 'Why are you making such absurd decisions, Sony?'

In November 2024, developer Maxime Foulquier posted footage of Bloodborne Top Down Arena, a fan tribute mixing FromSoftware's relentlessly goth setting with Vampire Survivors mechanics. The project looked kinda cool, if not a little close to its source material.

Foulquier went quiet on the project after posting that video, and as it turns out, for good reason: In March 2025 he received a sternly-worded letter from lawyers representing Sony. Rather than announce straight away that the project was done for, Foulquier decided to wait.

"I didn’t say anything in March 2025 because I decided to repurpose all the assets I had created for that project into a new game set in my own universe, inspired by Bloodborne," Foulquier wrote on X, where he has also posted an image of the cease and desist letter. "My plan was to reveal the letter once the game was ready to communicate.

"Unfortunately, plans have changed. I’d rather speak about it now, as my disappointment is immense. The disappearance of Bluepoint is a tremendous loss for the industry and for the dream of a Bloodborne remake."

With the closure of Bluepoint Studio, now feels like the right time to share something.Sony sent me a cease and desist letter regarding my second Bloodborne remake project that I posted about in November 2024.I was incredibly excited about this project and worked on it a lot… pic.twitter.com/E1U12fxaWKFebruary 19, 2026

Foulquier posted the letter just after Sony confirmed it will close famed remake studio Bluepoint. It has long been hoped—but never hinted at by Sony—that Bluepoint might work on either a Bloodborne remake or remaster. A pipe dream for sure, but Bluepoint did remake Demon's Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, two other Sony-owned games with severely loyal followings.

With the closure, one of the Bloodborne community's most powerful coping mechanisms has been dashed. It was for the hope of a Bluepoint-fronted Bloodborne remake that Foulquier received the cease and desist letter with equanimity.

"I was incredibly excited about this project and worked on it a lot in my spare time," Foulquier wrote. "Then I received the letter you can see here. I told myself, 'Okay… I expected this might happen. Maybe it’s because a real Bloodborne remake is actually in development, with Bluepoint leading it for the PS6 launch?'"

It's not the first time Sony has killed a fanmade Bloodborne project: Bloodborne Kart was, as the name implies, a kart racer set in Yharnam, before Sony's lawyers got involved. It's now called Nightmare Kart.

"Why are you making such absurd decisions, Sony?" Foulquier wrote. "Shutting down such a talented studio while you’re not even making a Bloodborne remake and on top of that, sending cease and desist letters to small fan projects? Are you serious?"

While we wait, perhaps futilely, for Sony to decide it wants to make a lot of money from a cherished classic, Bloodborne PC emulation has made a lot of progress of late.