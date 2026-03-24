The best game design programs, ranked by The Princeton Review 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images) Whether you're curious about a career in game development or honing your skills, there is a perfect game design program for you. Read up on the 50 best undergraduate and 25 best graduate programs for gaming, as chosen by The Princeton Review.

Higher education is one of the bigger choices you'll ever make in life, and finding your path is not as simple as choosing an RPG class. When it comes to a career in game design, every journey starts at the same place: picking the right university. Let this be your first stop.

Each year, the Princeton Review ranks the 50 best undergraduate and 25 best graduate programs in the United States and beyond, using a thorough set of criteria that includes graduate employment rates, early-career earnings, faculty industry experience, curriculum relevance, and demonstrated student success in the games industry.

The list spans the best of the best programs in the country, so no matter where you land, you'll be one stop closer to your dream career. To get you into the mindset of a game designer, we've also included homework projects that explore common challenges faced by developers today, as well as a discussion on the role of AI programmers and map designers in game development.

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Want to know more? Check out The Princeton Review's website for further info: www.princetonreview.com/game-design

UNDERGRADUATE RANKINGS

(Image credit: NYU)

2025 Grads Hired: 53%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $84,800

Faculty: Eric Zimmerman (Gamelab), Dr. Mitu Khandaker (Spirit AI)

Graduates: Jenny Jiao-Hsia (IGF), Carol Mertz (Exploding Kittens)

2025 Grads Hired: 63%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $107,400

Faculty: TreaAndrea Russworm (Author, "Gaming Representation"), Mark Bolas (Founder, Fakespace Labs)

Graduates: Jenova Chen (Thatgamecompany), Brent Strong (Disney)

(Image credit: University of Southern California)

2025 Grads Hired: 36%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $48,500

Faculty: Dr. Peter Smith, Dr. John Murray

Graduates: Richard Ugarte (Epic), Alexia Mandeville (Niantic)

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(Image credit: Princeton Review)

2025 Grads Hired: 88%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $77,000

Faculty: David I. Schwartz, Flip Philips

Graduates: Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens), Steven Van Slyke (co-inventor of OLED)

2025 Grads Hired: 44%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $41,000

Faculty: Fraser Simpson (YoYo Games), Ruth Falconer (Women in Games)

Graduates: Zoe Sams (Riot), David Hynd (Rockstar)

2025 Grads Hired: 62%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $96,096

Faculty: Claude Comair (Nintendo), Ellen Guon Beeman (EA, Microsoft)

Graduates: Kim Swift (Portal), Alex Williams (Studio Wildcard)

(Image credit: Clark University)

2025 Grads Hired: 68%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $69,000

Faculty: Ezra Cove (Lord of the Rings Online, Turbine), Amanda Theinert

Graduates: Gary Goldberg (Fable Vision Studios), Stanley Pierre-Louis (ESA)

(Image credit: University of Utah)

2025 Grads Hired: 36%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $71,113

Faculty: Michael Young PhD, Jose Zagal PhD (Game Studies)

Graduates: Doug Bowser (former COO of Nintendo), Nolan Bushnell (founder of Atari)

2025 Grads Hired: 34%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $62,500

Faculty: Nye Warburton, Cyril Guichard (Electrotank)

Graduates: Chad Dezem (Insomniac), Harrison Pink (Blizzard)

2025 Grads Hired: 53%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $62,000

Faculty: Brian Winn (Will Winn Games), Ricardo Guimaraes (Blizzard, Ubisoft)

Graduates: Brian Murray (EA), Steven Messinger (Rockstar)

2025 Grads Hired: 78%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $50,226

Faculty: Jessie Leigh Gagnon (Riot Games, Phoenix Labs), Jason Della Rocca (Execution Labs)

Graduates: Heather Conover (Riot), Alex Martens (Rockstar)

2025 Grads Hired: 43%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $42,857

Faculty: Dr. Paul Diefenbach (OpenWorlds Inc.), Dr. Frank Lee

Graduates: Girish Balakrishnan (Netflix), Greg Lebanov (Chicory, Wandersong)

2025 Grads Hired: 50%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $82,000

Faculty: Ben Schneider (Standing Stone, Turbine), Ralph Sutter

Graduates: Michael Gesner (Riot), Jon Radoff (Beamable)

2025 Grads Hired: 20%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $80,000

Faculty: Christopher Barney, Celia Pearce (IndieCade)

Graduates: Devin Yang (Owlchemy Labs), Ryan Maloney (Blizzard)

2025 Grads Hired: 68%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $67,066

Faculty: Robert Howard, Jeffery Kesselman

Graduates: Jeff Hanna (Volition), Keith Self-Ballard (PlayStation)

2025 Grads Hired: 56%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $28,311

Faculty: Tanya Krzwinska, William Huber

Graduates: Rex Crowle (Media Molecule), Sophie Shepherd (Respawn)

2025 Grads Hired: 25%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $73,500

Faculty: Bastien Lecouffe-Deharme, Greg Lyons

Graduates: Dan Clark (Epic), Derek Lewis (Insomniac)

2025 Grads Hired: 33%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $99,000

Faculty: Dr. James Oliverio, Dr. Hyo Jeong Kang

Graduates: Jesse Rapczak (Studio Wildcard), Joshua Jayaheri (Raven Software)

2025 Grads Hired: 10%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $62,109

Faculty: Patrick Kelly, Miguel De La Cruz

Graduates: Alejandro Garcia-Tunon, Elbert Perez (Unity)

2025 Grads Hired: 11%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $65,000

Faculty: Mike Wuetherick (Unity, Cloudhead Games), Joe Bonar (Unity)

Graduates: Armando Troisi (MY.GAMES, Ubisoft), Jack Kelly (New World Interactive)

2025 Grads Hired: 60%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: NR

Faculty: Roger Clark (Rockstar), Elena Bertozzi

Graduates: Donovan Sepulveda (Riot), Zaria Brogdon (Rockstar)

2025 Grads Hired: 24%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $50,000

Faculty: William Culbertson (Hasbro), Jordan Dubreuil

Graduates: Daniel Laba (Blizzard), Daniel Cuccia (Sony)

2025 Grads Hired: 15%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $45,000

Faculty: David Abzug (Deep Silver), Ray Hazlip (Deep Silver)

Graduates: Diana Hughes, Joseph Lax (Sony Santa Monica)

2025 Grads Hired: 56%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: $56,690

Faculty: Geoffrey Long PhD (Microsoft, Disney), Ben Nicholson

Graduates: Ellie Helbling (Naughty Dog), Brian Beebe (Riot)

2025 Grads Hired: 77%

2025 Grads Mean Salary: NR

Faculty: Ed Keenan (Midway), Allen Turner (Disney)

Graduates: Kevin Geisler (Young Horses), Mark Nauta (Firaxis)