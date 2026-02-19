Bluepoint Games, Sony's famed remaster studio, is being closed as the fallout from PlayStation's disastrous pivot to live service continues
The unexpected shutdown follows the cancellation of a live service God of War game Bluepoint was working on.
Sony has confirmed a Bloomberg report saying that Bluepoint Games, the Sony-owned studio known for its remasters of games including Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, is being closed in March. The shutdown will reportedly result in roughly 70 people being put out of work.
"Following a recent business review, the decision was made to close Bluepoint Games in March," a Sony representative told PC Gamer. "Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community. We thank them for their passion, creativity, and craftmanship."
Based on that description alone, you might think Bluepoint would be a team worth holding onto, and it's not just empty words—there's a long history there. The studio was founded in 2008 and handled the PlayStation 3 remasters of God of War and God of War 2, which were released the following year. Numerous other remakes followed over the years, most recently the 2020 update of Demon's Souls for the PlayStation 5 that, despite our great hopes, never came to PC. Sony acquired Bluepoint in 2021.
More recently, Bluepoint was working on a live service God of War game, but Sony pulled the plug on that and several other projects following the disastrous release of Concord. Sony said in 2022 that it wanted to release 12 live service games by 2025, but by the time 2025 rolled around it had cancelled eight of those projects and effectively walked away from the entire strategy.
That may not bode well for Sony's one-time crown jewel studio Bungie: Destiny 2 is in dire shape, and Sony is visibly running out of patience with it. It's entirely speculative at this point, but if Marathon fails to catch fire in a very big way, Bungie's future could easily fall into question.
