Bluepoint Games, Sony's famed remaster studio, is being closed as the fallout from PlayStation's disastrous pivot to live service continues

The unexpected shutdown follows the cancellation of a live service God of War game Bluepoint was working on.

Demon&#039;s Souls
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed a Bloomberg report saying that Bluepoint Games, the Sony-owned studio known for its remasters of games including Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, is being closed in March. The shutdown will reportedly result in roughly 70 people being put out of work.

"Following a recent business review, the decision was made to close Bluepoint Games in March," a Sony representative told PC Gamer. "Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community. We thank them for their passion, creativity, and craftmanship."

Based on that description alone, you might think Bluepoint would be a team worth holding onto, and it's not just empty words—there's a long history there. The studio was founded in 2008 and handled the PlayStation 3 remasters of God of War and God of War 2, which were released the following year. Numerous other remakes followed over the years, most recently the 2020 update of Demon's Souls for the PlayStation 5 that, despite our great hopes, never came to PC. Sony acquired Bluepoint in 2021.

