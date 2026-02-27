Sony was ready to approve a Bloodborne remake, but FromSoftware turned it down

The chances of it happening are now at their lowest.

It might finally be time to accept that a Bloodborne remake isn't happening, at least not anytime soon. According to a report from Bloomberg, the project almost happened, but FromSoftware are the ones that ultimately turned it down.

A Bloodborne remake has been demanded by fans for so long that Sony's remaster studio, Bluepoint, figured it was inevitable that it would be given the job, especially after its very successful Demon's Souls remake in 2020. But Sony tasked the studio with making a live service God of War game instead.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

