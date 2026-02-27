Sony was ready to approve a Bloodborne remake, but FromSoftware turned it down
The chances of it happening are now at their lowest.
It might finally be time to accept that a Bloodborne remake isn't happening, at least not anytime soon. According to a report from Bloomberg, the project almost happened, but FromSoftware are the ones that ultimately turned it down.
A Bloodborne remake has been demanded by fans for so long that Sony's remaster studio, Bluepoint, figured it was inevitable that it would be given the job, especially after its very successful Demon's Souls remake in 2020. But Sony tasked the studio with making a live service God of War game instead.
When Sony abruptly ditched its live service initiative in early 2025 and cancelled Bluepoint's God of War game, Bluepoint was left to search for other projects. It approached Sony again to pitch its idea for a Bloodborne remake, and Sony was receptive: The only reason it didn't happen, according to the report, was because FromSoft didn't want it to happen.
Bloomberg doesn't have the details on why FromSoft turned it down, but points to a comment by former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with Kinda Funny about FromSoft president Hidetaka Miyazaki wanting it to happen, but not wanting "anyone else to touch it." Miyazaki has previously said he's not "opposed" to a PC port of Bloodborne, and acknowledged that other FromSoft developers want to make one, but if Miyazaki is insistent on doing it himself, Yoshida believes Sony would respect his wishes even though it owns the rights to the game.
Bluepoint was still looking for something to work on when Sony announced last week that it would be shutting the studio down, laying off what will be reportedly about 70 people.
Yoshida is also the person who has spoken about a dispute between Sony and FromSoft around the release of Demon's Souls on a podcast last year. Sony, owning the rights to the Dark Souls progenitor, wanted to work with FromSoft on a sequel, but the studio was "so disappointed" with how it was treated it chose Bandai Namco as a publisher instead.
Sony and FromSoft's partnership for Bloodborne might've been a sign of some kind of resolution between the two, or merely a compromise, if it's true that Miyazaki doesn't trust it enough to handle a remake. Miyazaki told Game Informer earlier this year that "Bloodborne is a special game for me," and that it's "perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience."
It sounds like it's going to be up to Miyazaki and Miyazaki alone for whether or not we ever get a remake of one of the greatest action RPGs of all time. I have my issues with Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake when it comes to the modernized aesthetic compared to the original game, but I would've happily taken a Bloodborne remake of any kind from a studio with such a strong track record.
Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.
