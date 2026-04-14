Bloodborne is getting an R-rated film adaptation co-produced by JackSepticEye

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Anything but a PC port, obviously.

Bloodborne art
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

A forthcoming Bloodborne film adaptation will be an "R-rated animated feature" co-produced by YouTuber JackSepticEye, Variety reports. In case you're doubting the veracity of this, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch made the announcement himself during CinemaCon today, which is currently taking place in Las Vegas.

According to the report, the adaptation will be just as gruesomely violent as the games, news that is sure to delight sickos worldwide.

Perhaps the most surprising news is JackSepticEye's involvement, though given his 31.2 million YouTube subscribers, maybe it's not so surprising. The Irish content creator, whose real name is Seán William McLoughlin, has racked up nearly five million viewers for his Bloodborne playthrough, and it's apparently his favourite game. Whether that's enough to make him fit to help adapt one of the most beloved games of the 21st century, I guess we'll find out.

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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