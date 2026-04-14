Bloodborne is getting an R-rated film adaptation co-produced by JackSepticEye

A forthcoming Bloodborne film adaptation will be an "R-rated animated feature" co-produced by YouTuber JackSepticEye, Variety reports. In case you're doubting the veracity of this, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch made the announcement himself during CinemaCon today, which is currently taking place in Las Vegas.

According to the report, the adaptation will be just as gruesomely violent as the games, news that is sure to delight sickos worldwide.

Perhaps the most surprising news is JackSepticEye's involvement, though given his 31.2 million YouTube subscribers, maybe it's not so surprising. The Irish content creator, whose real name is Seán William McLoughlin, has racked up nearly five million viewers for his Bloodborne playthrough, and it's apparently his favourite game. Whether that's enough to make him fit to help adapt one of the most beloved games of the 21st century, I guess we'll find out.

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JackSepticEye will co-produce with Sony Productions and Lyrical Animation, which is also working on a Death Stranding adaptation and Hell Followed With Us, which is based on a YA "dystopian fantasy horror" novel.

No word as yet on when this film will hit cinemas or streaming services, but it's part of a significant push on Sony's part to turn its games into movies and TV: The Last of Us comes immediately to mind, as does God Of War. Sony is also working on a live-action Legend of Zelda film.

Whatever the case, Bloodborne still isn't on PC and it's becoming increasingly unlikely that it will given Sony's reported U-turn on porting its exclusives. Thankfully, emulating Bloodborne is becoming more and more seamless by the day.