Call of Duty veteran's new studio, which was just announced in 2025, is being closed by Sony

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A month after Sony closed Bluepoint Games, it looks like Jason Blundell's Dark Outlaw games, which was unveiled in March 2025, has met the same fate.

Just over a month after Sony confirmed the closure of its renowned remaster studio Bluepoint Games, it's now pulled the plug on Dark Outlaw Games, founded by Call of Duty veteran Jason Blundell and announced to the world just a year ago.

Word of the closure first appeared on Resetera, which said Dark Outlaw was still in the "early stages" of work on an unannounced project. Very shortly after, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said the same thing in a post on Bluesky. Both Schreier and the Resetera message said Sony had also laid off an undisclosed number of employees: Resetera said the number of employees let go is "small," while Schreier pegged it at around 50.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed the closure in a statement provided to PC Gamer. "Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Studio Business Group has made several strategic adjustments to support long-term sustainability," the spokesperson said. "As part of this process, there were limited workforce reductions across select teams. We greatly appreciate the contributions of all those impacted."

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Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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