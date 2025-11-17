The Game Awards 2025 nominees are here, and—surprise—Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was nominated for every qualifying category
Can you feel it? The distant thunder of the oncoming takes?
With less than a month to go before Geoff Keighley's combination accolade blitz and advertising bombardment, The Game Awards has just announced its 2025 slate of nominees, determined by a yearly panel of critics, journalists, and industry personalities. And it is, without a doubt, the most French set of TGA nominations to date.
If you've been involved in any conversation this year about JRPGs, turn-based combat, dev studio sizes, parrying, or the profound absurdity of French culture, it should come as no surprise that Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is TGA 2025's most-nominated game. Including its Game of the Year nomination, Clair Obscur is in contention for 10 awards—three more than Death Stranding 2.
And you know how much they love Kojima over at Geoff's house, so that's saying a lot.
While Clair Obscur might be boasting the most nominations, it'll still have to outvote the likes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and the sheer cultural force of Hollow Knight: Silksong. If I know anything about Silksong fans, it's their ability to channel manic energy into a website.
If you want to weigh in for the TGAs yourself before the show airs on December 11, head to the TGA site to cast your votes. You'll have some tough questions to ask yourself—like "how is 'Game of the Year' different from 'Best Game Direction'?" or "which of the three separate Clair Obscur vocal performers who make up half of the Best Performance nominees deserves it most?" or "I guess we're still not doing the Future Class, then?"
That's assuming the TGA site stops buckling under the weight of eager voters, of course. If you could use a backup, here's the full rundown of the TGA 2025 nominations:
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Performance
- Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill F
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Best Role Playing Game
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill F
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill F
Best Score & Music
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- brawk
- Chovy
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
