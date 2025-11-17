The Game Awards 2025 nominees are here, and—surprise—Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was nominated for every qualifying category

With less than a month to go before Geoff Keighley's combination accolade blitz and advertising bombardment, The Game Awards has just announced its 2025 slate of nominees, determined by a yearly panel of critics, journalists, and industry personalities. And it is, without a doubt, the most French set of TGA nominations to date.

If you've been involved in any conversation this year about JRPGs, turn-based combat, dev studio sizes, parrying, or the profound absurdity of French culture, it should come as no surprise that Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is TGA 2025's most-nominated game. Including its Game of the Year nomination, Clair Obscur is in contention for 10 awards—three more than Death Stranding 2.

And you know how much they love Kojima over at Geoff's house, so that's saying a lot.

While Clair Obscur might be boasting the most nominations, it'll still have to outvote the likes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and the sheer cultural force of Hollow Knight: Silksong. If I know anything about Silksong fans, it's their ability to channel manic energy into a website.

If you want to weigh in for the TGAs yourself before the show airs on December 11, head to the TGA site to cast your votes. You'll have some tough questions to ask yourself—like "how is 'Game of the Year' different from 'Best Game Direction'?" or "which of the three separate Clair Obscur vocal performers who make up half of the Best Performance nominees deserves it most?" or "I guess we're still not doing the Future Class, then?"

That's assuming the TGA site stops buckling under the weight of eager voters, of course. If you could use a backup, here's the full rundown of the TGA 2025 nominations:

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Performance

Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill F

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

Best Role Playing Game

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier's Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill F

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill F

Best Score & Music

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us: Season 2

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

brawk

Chovy

f0rsakeN

Kakeru

MenaRD

Zyw0o

Best Esports Team

Gen.G - League of Legends

NRG - Valorant

Team Falcons - DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Most Anticipated Game