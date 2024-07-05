Peanut Butter the dog finishes Ken Griffey Jr speedrun at SGDQ with a walk-off home run in extra innings

News
By
published

The crowd went wild.

Still image of Peanut Butter the speedrunning dog from SGDQ promotional video
(Image credit: Peanut Butter (via JSR))

A lot has happened at this year's Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning showcase, and there's a lot left to come. But I really don't think any part of it is going to top this: Peanut Butter the speedrunning dog, whose appearance at Summer Games Done Quick last night left me thoroughly baffled until I figured out that he is literally a dog, finished his Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball "win a game" speedrun with a walk-off home run in extra innings.

SGDQ issued a warning in advance that access to this particular run would be restricted once it began to ensure "the most comfortable environment," which makes a lot more sense when you realize the speedrunner in question is, in fact, the shiba inu who previously completed a Gyromite run at Awesome Games Done Quick in January. The puppy is not unprecedented.

Can a dog play baseball? I can only assume that someone checked into it and determined there ain't no rule says he can't. But he does require a little help: Peanut Butter uses a modified controller for the job, which is basically a big button (done up like a baseball, naturally) that PB bops as guided by speedrunning partner JSR_. So it's not conventional gameplay in the strictest sense, but on the other hand Peanut Butter does not have thumbs or an evolved prefrontal cortex. I'd call it a fair balance, all in all.

You will probably not be surprised to hear that the house was packed:

The doggo went down by one in the early innings of the game but, despite a baserunning error that cost an out, managed to manufacture a couple runs in the sixth to take the lead.

But it wasn't over: Minnesota came back to tie the game and send it into extra innings, tied at three-all. Finally, in the bottom of the 12th, Peanut Butter hit a rope down the right-field line to set up the winning run with one out. But small ball to get the runner over was not the plan: With the next batter—none other than Griffey Jr. himself—Peanut Butter hit a monster shot over the left field wall to bring in two, winning the game 5-3 and completing the run.

The crowd, needless to say, went wild.

The time of 29:48 was well behind Peanut Butter's previous mark of 21:22, set in January. Even so, everyone agreed the very good boy was the hero of the day. "I am so proud of this dog, man," JSR_ tweeted after the run was finished. "This is the greatest moment of both of our lives. What a doggo."

Peanut Butter even got to sign the wall.

This is obviously a highlight, but it's not the only big thing to happen at this year's SGDQ: Games Done Quick also announced yesterday that it has now surpassed $50 million raised for charity by GDQ events. And there's still lots to see in this one: Summer Games Done runs until July 7 and has upcoming speedruns of games including Metal Gear Solid 4, Levelhead, Baldur's Gate 3, and Elden Ring.

You can watch Peanut Butter's full SGDQ 2024 speedrun below:

Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB by Peanut Butter the Dog & JSR_ in 29:48 - Summer Games Done Quick 2024 - YouTube Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB by Peanut Butter the Dog & JSR_ in 29:48 - Summer Games Done Quick 2024 - YouTube
Watch On
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments