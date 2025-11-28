This interactive Arc Raiders database has become my go-to second-monitor companion
How many screens do I need now?
Arc Raiders has a lot of items, and while guns, shields, and other equipment are relatively self-explanatory, what's not are the various crafting, quest, and trinket items. A handy loot guide can help you keep track of what's actually required for specific upgrades and whatnot, but even then, it's not easy to know what everything is for and how the recycling food chain works.
So, I was very pleased to discover the community-made 'Arc Forge', which is basically an item database that now lives on my second monitor while I'm playing, just like Meta Forge's interactive maps (which you should also use).
Arc Forge's most impressive feature, and why I've come to use it, is how it displays the crafting, recycling, salvaging, and repair values for all the items in a neat 'crafting glyph' chart. And you can keep going down this rabbit hole by clicking on each item until you reach a dead end.
Say you need Speaker Components, but you're having no luck finding them. Well, look up that item, and you'll find out that Headphones, Frequency Modulation Boxes, Radios, Radio Relays, Noisemakers, Photelectric Cloaks, and Lure Grenades all recycle into various amounts of Speaker Components.
Trying to craft an epic or legendary quality weapon like the Hullcracker, Equilizer, or Aphelion? Then you'll need Magnetic Accelerators en masse. Boom, Arc Forge lists all the items that can be recycled into them (Magnetron is the only viable option, really) or used to craft them.
For the longest time, I've been wracking my brain to figure out what all this Rope is used for. It's a blue, rare item, but I've got tons of it and never actually used it. It turns out, it's only used to make Ziplines and Snap Hooks, so I don't need to collect any more.
With a simple search function, it's really easy to cross-reference when you're mid-match to figure out what's worth hanging onto. I know I've had more than a few occasions where I've realised in hindsight that I've thrown away something I shouldn't have.
And if you're just looking to make a quick buck, you can filter the entire database by sell value. What you'll realise is that you really can't always rely on higher rarity items to be worth more.
