Marvel Rivals Season 3 release date, potential characters, and more

With two new characters, a map, a battle pass, and a boatload of fresh skins, Season 2: Hellfire Gala has been a treat. But things are only just heating up from here, as Marvel Rivals Season 3 is right around the corner, and the pace of new content is picking up dramatically from here onwards.

Below, I'll go over everything there is to know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 right now, including the release date and the latest news on new heroes and other content arriving in the next major update.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 3 will launch on Friday, July 11, 2025, after server downtime at 1 am PDT / 4 am EST / 9 am GMT, based on the in-game countdown to the end of Season 2.

The mid-season update, Season 3.5, should launch on or around Friday, August 8, 2025, one month after the first half of the update. If this sounds sooner than usual, then you're right: starting with Season 3, the update schedule will be much more rapid. Each season will now last two months instead of three, with at least one new hero (and potentially maps) launching every single month–one with the debut of a season, and one in the mid-season update.

If you've been keeping up with the game's lore and story (which isn't easy), then you'll know that Knull is being hyped up, and Blade–originally teased in a gallery card back in Season 1–has woken up. All signs point towards Season 3's story focusing on Knull possibly attacking Wakanda shortly after Blade awakens.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 potential new heroes

(Image credit: NetEase)

While there have been no official reveals so far, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 characters are heavily hinted to be Blade and Phoenix, based on in-game teases and long-standing leaks.

Blade has been teased in every season so far, and his full kit has already been leaked, suggesting that he's ready to drop at almost any moment. Now that he's finally woken up in Wakanda, so close to the end of Season 2, it's looking like the vampiric vampire hunter will be making his long-awaited grand debut at the start of Season 3

Since Blade has been the biggest bait and switch imaginable, I could also see NetEase delaying his arrival once again just for shits and giggles–or, more probably, because the second hero rumoured to arrive is Phoenix, who is also believed to be a Duelist. The Duelist role is already oversaturated compared to the other roles, and adding two DPS characters in one season doesn't seem likely. If it's not Blade, then it could also be Captain Marvel, as she plays heavily into a cosmic, symbiote-themed season, though there's a long list of leaked Marvel Rivals characters that could also steal his spot.

Phoenix, also known as Jean Grey, has been teased throughout Season 2 and was dug up in various leaks before the game's release back in December 2024. With the theme of next season taking shape, it makes sense that Phoenix would arrive in the Season 3.5 update.