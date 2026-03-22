Cult online action RPG Marvel Heroes, after more than eight years offline, has player-run servers at last

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The ice has thawed.

In November of 2017, MMO action RPG Marvel Heroes was shut down. Though it had the traditional rough launch, the basic idea of "Diablo but you can be Scarlet Witch" had promise, and turned itself around after some updates. Though not enough to save it when Marvel eventually cut ties with developer Gazillion Entertainment. While the plan was to keep Marvel Heroes running until the end of 2017, it ended up being "sunset" two months early, and that was that.

Until now. Marvel Heroes has been resurrected, with a server emulator finally hitting 1.0. The first player-run server came online in Tahiti up and others are on the way. I reinstalled it via Steam, made an account on the Project Tahiti website, launched it with the parameter -siteconfigurl=mhtahiti.com/SiteConfig.xml, and was able to join a queue of 1,706 players this morning.

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Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

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