Marvel Rivals ranks: everything you need to know on your journey to the top

If you take the time to learn about ranks in Marvel Rivals, it sure is helpful to know where to aim if you want to start playing competitively. These ranks won't be anything groundbreakingly new if you already have experience in other hero shooters. But Marvel Rivals still has some quirks that you'll want to take into consideration before you start what feels like an endless grind to the top ranks.

As is the case with most competitive games, Marvel Rivals introduced ranks straight away alongside the launch of Season 0. That doesn't mean the system is any easier to understand if you're looking at it for the first time. Here's everything you need to know about ranks in Marvel Rivals so you can start working your way up to One Above All.

How do ranked games work in Marvel Rivals?

Before worrying about climbing the ranks in Marvel Rivals, you need to reach Level 10. Once you've done this and the world of competitive play has opened up, you'll start at Bronze III. From Bronze to Platinum, each rank works the same and you'll need to earn 100 points to go up. This applies to every rank above it and, for the most part, climbing ranks is pretty similar. When you reach Diamond, you'll unlock the function to ban other heroes from matches to make things slightly more competitive.



There isn't a set number of points you can earn depending on whether you win or lose a match. Instead, you are rewarded points based on your current rank and your performance in a match. Basically, you won't be able to carry or be carried by a stronger player in an attempt to net some wins and rank up quickly. If you do find yourself on a losing streak though, each player also has a Chrono Shield which can be used to prevent a demotion after a loss. The Chrono Shield needs to be recharged after it has been used, which only happens by losing more games.

What are the ranks in Marvel Rivals?

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Bronze: Tier III-I

Silver: Tier III-I

Gold: Tier III-I

Platinum: Tier III-I

Diamond: Tier III-I

Grandmaster: Tier III-I

Celestial Tier III-I

Eternity

One Above All

Depending on which rank you are at the end of a season, you'll get a reward. For example, if you're in Gold, Platinum, or Diamond you'll get a skin. In season 0 the reward was the Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight and in season 1 it's the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman. But if you get to Grandmaster, Celestial, or Eternity you'll get the same skin plus a silver crest of honour to mark your success in the previous season. And for those in One Above All you'll get the same skin alongside a gold crest of honor, the ultimate prize.

When does my rank reset?

If you've reached any of the higher ranks, you're probably wondering when you have to start the grind all over again. Each time a new season rolls out your rank will automatically drop by seven tiers. So for example, if you're finishing in Diamond II, you'll drop to Gold III. Or if you're in Grandmaster I, you'll drop to Platinum II. So on, and so forth. This does mean if you end the season in Gold II or lower, you'll automatically drop to the lowest rank of Bronze III and have to start from the bottom again. But this process may change as the seasons progress as NetEase are still figuring out what works and what doesn't.