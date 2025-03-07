Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs and reticle codes

Marvel Rivals has a remarkably eclectic collection of heroes, from melee bruisers to snipers and even aerial sluggers. When it comes to the best crosshairs in Marvel Rivals, then, there's no 'one size fits all'. To make the most of every hero, you'll need to tweak your reticle to suit their unique playstyle.

The crosshair editor allows you to customise every detail of your reticle, from its shape and size to the colour. Finding what works best for you can take quite a bit of tinkering, especially if you play multiple heroes. Luckily, you can save multiple reticle presets to swap between on the fly, as well as important crosshair codes which other players have created.

Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs

Below you'll find crosshair codes (which you can copy & paste into the import box in-game) and settings for each type of hero. Then, take a look at our Marvel Rivals tier list for the latest update to get an idea of which characters you should be focusing on with your sparkly new crosshairs.

Crosshair colour is largely down to personal preference, though I recommend either a green, pink, or yellow reticle so that they stand out from the background and character models.

The best Marvel Rivals crosshair codes are:

Circle and dot

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,5.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Settings: Reticle type: Circle Width: 10 Dot width 5 Crosshair width 10 Circle width 10 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 100 Crosshair opacity 100 Circle opacity 100 Outline width: 50 Dot outline width 0 Crosshair outline width 50 Circle outline width 25 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 0 Dot blur 0 Crosshair blur 0 Circle blur 0 Centre gap: 14 Crosshair radius 14 Circle radius 14 Crosshair length: 30 Crosshair angle: 0



Building on the default crosshair, this enhanced circle and dot reticle gives you a great deal of precision. It's perfect for characters like The Punisher, Namor, Hela, Mantis and others that require precise aiming and often strong tracking to deal consistent damage.

Cross

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 2;0;0.0,10.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Settings: Reticle type: Circle Width: 0 Dot width 0 Crosshair width 5 Circle width 0 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 0 Crosshair opacity 100 Circle opacity 100 Outline width: 55 Dot outline width 55 Crosshair outline width 70 Circle outline width 55 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 0 Dot blur 0 Crosshair blur 0 Circle blur 0 Centre gap: 9 Crosshair radius 9 Circle radius 9 Crosshair length: 14 Crosshair angle: 0



Like the dotted circle, this traditional crosshair is designed for precision-based characters like Hela and Winter Soldier, though I find it easier to track targets using the previous reticle.

Dot

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 3;1;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Settings: Reticle type: Dot Width: 14 Dot width 14 Crosshair width 14 Circle width 14 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 0 Crosshair opacity 100 Circle opacity 100 Outline width: 50 Dot outline width 50 Crosshair outline width 50 Circle outline width 50 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 0 Dot blur 0 Crosshair blur 0 Circle blur 0 Centre gap: 33 Crosshair radius 33 Circle radius 33 Crosshair length: 30 Crosshair angle: 0



The simple dot might look barebones but it's one of the top picks among pro-players for good reason. The no-frills dot provides pinpoint precision for characters like Hela and The Punisher. Characters that use hitscan or fast-moving projectiles benefit greatly from a simple reticle as it's easy to track targets and avoids obscuring details at a distance.

Large circle

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,35.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Settings: Reticle type: Circle Width: 35 Dot width 0 Crosshair width 35 Circle width 28 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 0 Crosshair opacity 100 Circle opacity 100 Outline width: 84 Dot outline width 84 Crosshair outline width 84 Circle outline width 84 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 0 Dot blur 0 Crosshair blur 0 Circle blur 0 Centre gap: 9 Crosshair radius 9 Circle radius 35 Crosshair length: 30 Crosshair angle: 0



With no center dot, this large ring is perfect for melee characters like Hulk, Magik, Black Panther, Iron Fist, and The Thing, since these typically have larger damage-boxes and require less precise aiming. The large ring gives you a good idea of where your attacks will land without complicating things.

It also works well for characters that have seeking projectiles, like Cloak & Dagger, or beam attacks, like Scarlet Witch.

Large ring with small crosshair

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 4;0.0;10.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,80.0,30.0,0.0;50.0,100.0,85.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;38.0,38.0,38.0,38.0;33.0,100.0,90.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,80.0,30.0,0.0;45.0;2,2,2,2;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Settings: Reticle type: Circle and crosshairs Width: 10 Dot width 0 Crosshair width 0 Circle width 0 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 0 Crosshair opacity 80 Circle opacity 30 Outline width: 85 Dot outline width 0 Crosshair outline width 100 Circle outline width 85 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 35 Dot blur 35 Crosshair blur 35 Circle blur 35 Centre gap: 33 Crosshair radius 100 Circle radius 90 Crosshair length: 30 Crosshair angle: 45



This crosshair is admittedly very unusual and most players won't ever need to use it. However, I've found it's perfect for The Thing since you'll primarily use his Stone Haymaker alternate fire to deal damage. This has a very large, wide hitbox, making a crosshair like this ideal for understanding at a glance where these charged attacks are going to land.

This crosshair can also be used for other melee characters like Hulk, Magik, and Iron Fist, though I prefer to use the crosshair above.

Dotted circle crosshair

(Image credit: NetEase)

Code: 4;1;10.0,24.0,30.0,25.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;64.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;45.0;2,2,2,2;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Settings: Reticle type: Circle and crosshairs Width: 10 Dot width 25 Crosshair width 24 Circle width 30 Reticle opacity: 100 Dot opacity 0 Crosshair opacity 80 Circle opacity 30 Outline width: 50 Dot outline width 50 Crosshair outline width 50 Circle outline width 50 Outline opacity: 100 Dot outline opacity 100 Crosshair outline opacity 100 Circle outline opacity 100 Blur: 0 Dot blur 0 Crosshair blur 0 Circle blur 0 Centre gap: 33 Crosshair radius 33 Circle radius 33 Crosshair length: 64 Crosshair angle: 45



This crosshair is actually my own creation, designed with precision characters like Namor that also have significant projectile drop. It's what I've used to rise all the way to Grandmaster in Marvel Rivals' ranked mode. I find its large ring accounts for a variety of different hitboxes and projectile sizes, as well as projectile drop, while the protruding crosshair is handy for tracking targets.

How to use crosshair codes in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals lets you import and export custom crosshair codes to share and copy other players' reticles with ease. These are only available on PC, so console players need to copy the individual settings.

To import a crosshair code:

Go to the settings menu Select the keyboard tab and scroll down the combat page to find the HUD section Click the 'import save' button next to the reticle save box Copy and paste the reticle code and confirm

Even once you've copied a crosshair code, you're able to tweak details. So if one of the crosshairs above is close to what you want, then you can always change each individual setting further.