All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes

While the costumes might be a little pricey and the third-person perspective frustrating at times, one thing you can't criticise is the list of Marvel Rivals characters. Why did no one tell me about the adorable shark previously relegated to the comics? Taking Marvel characters most of us had never heard of before and thrusting them into the limelight has been one of its greatest strengths.

This roster is only getting bigger, too, with each new season bringing a handful of heroes (or villains). With almost 70 years of Marvel comic books to draw from, NetEase isn't running out of material any time soon. Keep up with our Marvel Rivals tier list to see where these characters rank with each update, and our Marvel Rivals crosshair guide to quickly customise your interface.

Below, you'll find a list of all the characters currently available, the latest news on upcoming characters, and even a list of leaked heroes supposedly coming to Marvel Rivals in the future.

New Marvel Rivals characters

Marvel Rivals Season 1 introduced four new characters: the whole Fantastic Four crew, adding at least one new character to each role:

The Thing

(Image credit: NetEase)

Able to charge in head first to make space for the team, Benjamin Grimm is a brute force brawler. He can even leap to allies to give them damage reduction, giving The Thing a more supportive role than most other tanks. His main drawback is that he's a weak solo tank, so you'll want a 2-2-2 setup to be most effective.

Rocky Jab (normal attack) - Quickly punch in a two-hit combo.

(normal attack) - Quickly punch in a two-hit combo. Stone Haymaker (alt attack) - Charge a massive punch that deals high damage in a cone ahead of you.

(alt attack) - Charge a massive punch that deals high damage in a cone ahead of you. Clobberin' Time (ultimate) - Launch enemies in front of you and stun them for a short duration. This attack can go through shields.

(ultimate) - Launch enemies in front of you and stun them for a short duration. This attack can go through shields. Yancy Street Charge (ability) - Charge forward, launching enemies you hit and leaving behind a zone when the ability ends which prevents enemies from using mobility abilities.

(ability) - Charge forward, launching enemies you hit and leaving behind a zone when the ability ends which prevents enemies from using mobility abilities. Embattled Leap (ability) - Jump towards an ally and give you both damage reduction.

(ability) - Jump towards an ally and give you both damage reduction. Unyielding Will (passive) - Immune to launches, knockbacks, and other displacement effects.

(passive) - Immune to launches, knockbacks, and other displacement effects. Cosmic Fireball (team-up) - The Thing can pick up an ally Wolverine and hurl them.

Human Torch

(Image credit: NetEase)

Johnny Storm brings the heat with a kit almost entirely designed around dealing area-of-effect damage from above. He requires quite a bit of setup and good map knowledge, making him one of the more challenging characters to master.

Fire Cluster (normal attack) - Launch a fireball that splits into clusters, limiting ranged damage.

(normal attack) - Launch a fireball that splits into clusters, limiting ranged damage. Supernova (ultimate) - Explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies within range. Once active, all Flame Fields will transform into Flame Tornadoes, dealing extra damage.

(ultimate) - Explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies within range. Once active, all Flame Fields will transform into Flame Tornadoes, dealing extra damage. Blazing Blast (ability) - Launch a fireball to create a Flame Field at the targeted area. These can be chained together using Pyro-Prison.

(ability) - Launch a fireball to create a Flame Field at the targeted area. These can be chained together using Pyro-Prison. Pyro-Prison (ability) - Form a fire wall between Fire Fields to continuously burn enemies inside.

(ability) - Form a fire wall between Fire Fields to continuously burn enemies inside. Plasma Body (ability) - Increase your movement speed temporarily.

(ability) - Increase your movement speed temporarily. Flaming Meteor (ability) - Dive towards the ground, dealing damage to enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit.

(ability) - Dive towards the ground, dealing damage to enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit. Storm Siblings (team-up) - The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health, making up for lost health.

(team-up) - The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health, making up for lost health. Omega Fire (team-up) - When the Human Torch activates Supernova, Storm can summon an Omega Fire by selecting a Flame Tornado with Omega Hurricane. Likewise, when Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, the Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane with Supernova. Any Flame Tornado caught in a Burning Hurricane grows in size and damage.

Invisible Woman

(Image credit: NetEase)

Sue Storm uses her mastery over matter to create force fields and hide allies. She's a consistent and versatile healer with one of the best ultimates in any situation. Plus, she's also surprisingly deadly, so don't get on her bad side.

Orb Projection (normal attack) - Launch a force field that can pierce heroes, flying to maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman; damaging enemies and healing teammates along the path.

(normal attack) - Launch a force field that can pierce heroes, flying to maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman; damaging enemies and healing teammates along the path. Invisible Boundary (ultimate) - Create a forcefield that makes allies inside invisible to enemies outside the barrier and provides healing over time. Enemies that pass through the field are slowed.

(ultimate) - Create a forcefield that makes allies inside invisible to enemies outside the barrier and provides healing over time. Enemies that pass through the field are slowed. Psionic Vortex (ability) - Create a psionic vortex, continuously drawing in enemies and causing damage.

(ability) - Create a psionic vortex, continuously drawing in enemies and causing damage. Force Physics (ability) - Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of you.

(ability) - Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of you. Guardian Shield (ability) - Generate a force field in front of a selected ally. The shield can block damage and provide healing over time to nearby allies. Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed.

(ability) - Generate a force field in front of a selected ally. The shield can block damage and provide healing over time to nearby allies. Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed. Veiled Step (jump) - Double jump to become invisible. While invisible, you continuously regenerate health.

(jump) - Double jump to become invisible. While invisible, you continuously regenerate health. Covert Advance (passive) - Enter Invisible state shortly after disengaging from combat and grant yourself healing over time.

(passive) - Enter Invisible state shortly after disengaging from combat and grant yourself healing over time. Fantasti-Force (team-up) - The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team. Each affected ally can activate a shield that continually regenerates bonus health.

Mister Fantastic

(Image credit: NetEase)

Reed Richards is the smartest man alive, depending on who you ask. While he's technically a Duelist character in Marvel Rivals, he plays much more like a tank since he can gain a massive amount of bonus health and make space for the team.

Stretch Punch (normal attack) - Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies. This attack can be dragged horizontally to hit multiple enemies.

(normal attack) - Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies. This attack can be dragged horizontally to hit multiple enemies. Brainiac Bounce (ultimate) - Leap into the air and smash the ground, slowing enemies within range. You can leap again upon landing a hit, though the ultimate ends if you miss.

(ultimate) - Leap into the air and smash the ground, slowing enemies within range. You can leap again upon landing a hit, though the ultimate ends if you miss. Reflexive Rubber (ability) - Stretch to absorb damage. This damage is then launched where you're aiming.

(ability) - Stretch to absorb damage. This damage is then launched where you're aiming. Flexible Elongation (ability) - Gain a shield, select a target, and dash towards them, dealing damage to enemies and granting shield to allies.

(ability) - Gain a shield, select a target, and dash towards them, dealing damage to enemies and granting shield to allies. Distended Grip (ability) - Extend arms forward to entangle an enemy, then press the attack button to pull the hit enemy toward you, or select and yank another enemy, knocking them airborne against each other.

(ability) - Extend arms forward to entangle an enemy, then press the attack button to pull the hit enemy toward you, or select and yank another enemy, knocking them airborne against each other. Elastic Strength (passive) - Using abilities generates Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that grants bonus shield and further increases damage.

(passive) - Using abilities generates Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that grants bonus shield and further increases damage. Wedded Harmony (team-up) - Thanks to Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic can activate a shield that provides bonus health.

Current Marvel Rivals characters

(Image credit: NetEase)

There are currently 37 characters in Marvel Rivals across its three roles: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. These range from the well-known Avengers, X-Men (mutants), and Fantastic Four heroes, all the way to an icy K-pop star and an adorable little landshark.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Character list Character Role Release Date Adam Warlock Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Black Panther Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Black Widow Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Captain America Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Cloak & Dagger Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Doctor Strange Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Groot Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Hawkeye Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Hela Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Hulk Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Human Torch Duelist Season 1.5 (February 21, 2025) Invisible Woman Strategist Season 1 (January 10, 2025) Iron Fist Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Iron Man Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Jeff the Land Shark Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Loki Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Luna Snow Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Magik Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Magneto Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Mantis Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Mister Fantastic Duelist Season 1 (January 10, 2025) Moon Knight Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Namor Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Peni Parker Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Psylocke Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Rocket Raccoon Strategist Launch (December 6, 2024) Scarlet Witch Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Spider-Man Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Squirrel Girl Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Star-Lord Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Storm Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) The Punisher Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) The Thing Vanguard Season 1.5 (February 21, 2025) Thor Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Venom Vanguard Launch (December 6, 2024) Winter Soldier Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024) Wolverine Duelist Launch (December 6, 2024)

Upcoming Marvel Rivals characters

(Image credit: NetEase)

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 characters have yet to be revealed. However, based on the barrage of Blade teases in-game, including in the new Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map, the vampiric vampire hunter is the most likely candidate.

Leaked Marvel Rivals characters

There has also been a long list of leaked characters supposedly coming to Marvel Rivals in the future. While some are suspected to be fakeouts, there are plenty that are obvious choices in the future with much more details to back them up, such as Ultron and Blade.