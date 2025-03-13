All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes
From iconic MCU heroes to obscure misfits, this is one stacked roster.
While the costumes might be a little pricey and the third-person perspective frustrating at times, one thing you can't criticise is the list of Marvel Rivals characters. Why did no one tell me about the adorable shark previously relegated to the comics? Taking Marvel characters most of us had never heard of before and thrusting them into the limelight has been one of its greatest strengths.
This roster is only getting bigger, too, with each new season bringing a handful of heroes (or villains). With almost 70 years of Marvel comic books to draw from, NetEase isn't running out of material any time soon. Keep up with our Marvel Rivals tier list to see where these characters rank with each update, and our Marvel Rivals crosshair guide to quickly customise your interface.
Below, you'll find a list of all the characters currently available, the latest news on upcoming characters, and even a list of leaked heroes supposedly coming to Marvel Rivals in the future.
New Marvel Rivals characters
Marvel Rivals Season 1 introduced four new characters: the whole Fantastic Four crew, adding at least one new character to each role:
The Thing
Able to charge in head first to make space for the team, Benjamin Grimm is a brute force brawler. He can even leap to allies to give them damage reduction, giving The Thing a more supportive role than most other tanks. His main drawback is that he's a weak solo tank, so you'll want a 2-2-2 setup to be most effective.
- Rocky Jab (normal attack) - Quickly punch in a two-hit combo.
- Stone Haymaker (alt attack) - Charge a massive punch that deals high damage in a cone ahead of you.
- Clobberin' Time (ultimate) - Launch enemies in front of you and stun them for a short duration. This attack can go through shields.
- Yancy Street Charge (ability) - Charge forward, launching enemies you hit and leaving behind a zone when the ability ends which prevents enemies from using mobility abilities.
- Embattled Leap (ability) - Jump towards an ally and give you both damage reduction.
- Unyielding Will (passive) - Immune to launches, knockbacks, and other displacement effects.
- Cosmic Fireball (team-up) - The Thing can pick up an ally Wolverine and hurl them.
Human Torch
Johnny Storm brings the heat with a kit almost entirely designed around dealing area-of-effect damage from above. He requires quite a bit of setup and good map knowledge, making him one of the more challenging characters to master.
- Fire Cluster (normal attack) - Launch a fireball that splits into clusters, limiting ranged damage.
- Supernova (ultimate) - Explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies within range. Once active, all Flame Fields will transform into Flame Tornadoes, dealing extra damage.
- Blazing Blast (ability) - Launch a fireball to create a Flame Field at the targeted area. These can be chained together using Pyro-Prison.
- Pyro-Prison (ability) - Form a fire wall between Fire Fields to continuously burn enemies inside.
- Plasma Body (ability) - Increase your movement speed temporarily.
- Flaming Meteor (ability) - Dive towards the ground, dealing damage to enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit.
- Storm Siblings (team-up) - The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health, making up for lost health.
- Omega Fire (team-up) - When the Human Torch activates Supernova, Storm can summon an Omega Fire by selecting a Flame Tornado with Omega Hurricane. Likewise, when Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, the Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane with Supernova. Any Flame Tornado caught in a Burning Hurricane grows in size and damage.
Invisible Woman
Sue Storm uses her mastery over matter to create force fields and hide allies. She's a consistent and versatile healer with one of the best ultimates in any situation. Plus, she's also surprisingly deadly, so don't get on her bad side.
- Orb Projection (normal attack) - Launch a force field that can pierce heroes, flying to maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman; damaging enemies and healing teammates along the path.
- Invisible Boundary (ultimate) - Create a forcefield that makes allies inside invisible to enemies outside the barrier and provides healing over time. Enemies that pass through the field are slowed.
- Psionic Vortex (ability) - Create a psionic vortex, continuously drawing in enemies and causing damage.
- Force Physics (ability) - Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of you.
- Guardian Shield (ability) - Generate a force field in front of a selected ally. The shield can block damage and provide healing over time to nearby allies. Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed.
- Veiled Step (jump) - Double jump to become invisible. While invisible, you continuously regenerate health.
- Covert Advance (passive) - Enter Invisible state shortly after disengaging from combat and grant yourself healing over time.
- Fantasti-Force (team-up) - The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team. Each affected ally can activate a shield that continually regenerates bonus health.
Mister Fantastic
Reed Richards is the smartest man alive, depending on who you ask. While he's technically a Duelist character in Marvel Rivals, he plays much more like a tank since he can gain a massive amount of bonus health and make space for the team.
- Stretch Punch (normal attack) - Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies. This attack can be dragged horizontally to hit multiple enemies.
- Brainiac Bounce (ultimate) - Leap into the air and smash the ground, slowing enemies within range. You can leap again upon landing a hit, though the ultimate ends if you miss.
- Reflexive Rubber (ability) - Stretch to absorb damage. This damage is then launched where you're aiming.
- Flexible Elongation (ability) - Gain a shield, select a target, and dash towards them, dealing damage to enemies and granting shield to allies.
- Distended Grip (ability) - Extend arms forward to entangle an enemy, then press the attack button to pull the hit enemy toward you, or select and yank another enemy, knocking them airborne against each other.
- Elastic Strength (passive) - Using abilities generates Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that grants bonus shield and further increases damage.
- Wedded Harmony (team-up) - Thanks to Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic can activate a shield that provides bonus health.
Current Marvel Rivals characters
There are currently 37 characters in Marvel Rivals across its three roles: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. These range from the well-known Avengers, X-Men (mutants), and Fantastic Four heroes, all the way to an icy K-pop star and an adorable little landshark.
Character
Role
Release Date
Adam Warlock
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Black Panther
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Black Widow
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Captain America
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Cloak & Dagger
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Doctor Strange
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Groot
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Hawkeye
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Hela
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Hulk
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Human Torch
Duelist
Season 1.5 (February 21, 2025)
Invisible Woman
Strategist
Season 1 (January 10, 2025)
Iron Fist
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Iron Man
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Jeff the Land Shark
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Loki
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Luna Snow
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Magik
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Magneto
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Mantis
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Mister Fantastic
Duelist
Season 1 (January 10, 2025)
Moon Knight
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Namor
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Peni Parker
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Psylocke
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Rocket Raccoon
Strategist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Scarlet Witch
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Spider-Man
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Squirrel Girl
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Star-Lord
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Storm
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
The Punisher
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
The Thing
Vanguard
Season 1.5 (February 21, 2025)
Thor
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Venom
Vanguard
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Winter Soldier
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Wolverine
Duelist
Launch (December 6, 2024)
Upcoming Marvel Rivals characters
The Marvel Rivals Season 2 characters have yet to be revealed. However, based on the barrage of Blade teases in-game, including in the new Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map, the vampiric vampire hunter is the most likely candidate.
Leaked Marvel Rivals characters
There has also been a long list of leaked characters supposedly coming to Marvel Rivals in the future. While some are suspected to be fakeouts, there are plenty that are obvious choices in the future with much more details to back them up, such as Ultron and Blade.
- Angela
- Beast
- Blade
- Captain Marvel
- Colossus
- Crystal
- Cyclops
- Daredevil
- Deadpool
- Emma Frost
- Gambit
- Hit-Monkey
- The Hood
- Jean Grey
- Jia Jing
- Jubilee
- Locus
- MODOK
- Nightcrawler
- Paste-Pot Pete
- Professor X
- Rogue
- Ultron
- Valkyrie
