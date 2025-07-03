Marvel Rivals Season 3 patch notes: All buffs and nerfs

A new hero every month sounds like a balancing nightmare to me, though the Marvel Rivals Season 3 patch notes bring some great changes across the roster Though not quite as severe as what we've seen in the past, these more targeted buffs and nerfs are generally a good sign, as they mean the balance is settling into a healthier state. This is key if NetEase really is deadset on continuing to release so many new heroes.

Below, I'll go over all the buffs and nerfs coming alongside the Marvel Rivals Season 3 release date on Friday, July 11. And if your favourite character has been nerfed, don't shoot the messenger.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 patch notes

Here are all the balance changes being made to both heroes and team-up abilities in Season 3:

Emma Frost

The White Queen has been a dominant tank at nearly all ranks, with high damage and survivability even after a nerf to her roundhouse kick combo. So, her Diamond Form is taking another hit:

🔴 Reduce Telepathic Pulse damage at 99 energy from 120/s to 110/s and from 150/s to 140/s at 100 energy. 🔴 Reduce Diamond Form damage deduction from 30% to 25%. 🟢 Reduce the energy cost of Psionic Seduction (ultimate ability) from 3700 to 3400.

The Thing

The Thing has been in a pretty solid state since his launch, but the flying meta in Season 2.5 revealed a flaw with many of the tanks, but our favourite rock man in particular. As such, he's gaining some anti-flier capabilities:

🟢 New ability - Battle Blitz: The Thing leaps toward enemies, gaining 25% damage reduction. Leap targeting distance to enemies is 20m. 🟢 New effect - Stone Haymaker: Knocks down hit flying enemies.

Venom

Venom remains fairly well balanced after several tweaks over the past few updates, so he's simply gaining stronger crowd control after his dive-bomb combo:

🟢 Increase Cellular Corrosion enemy slow effect from 15% to 25%.

Human Torch

After his reign in Season 2, it's no surprise that Johnny's getting hit with a nerf, though it's not nearly as bad as it could have been, especially since he's gaining a team-up anchor boost in Season 3 too:

🔴 Reduce Fire Cluster damage per projectile from 6 to 5.5. 🔴 Reduce Supernova (ultimate ability) activation shockwave damage from 80 to 75 and Fire Tornadoes DoT from 120/s to 110/s. 🟢 Add team-up anchor bonus 5% damage boost.

Iron Man

Just like Human Torch, fliers have been having a blast in Season 2. The biggest sticking point with Iron Man was the poke damage from his Repulsor Blast, and that's the focus of these nerfs:

🔴 Reduce the first two Repulsor Blast hits from 40 to 35 and from 50 to 45 while in Armour Overdrive. 🔴 Increase energy cost of Invincible Pulse Cannon (ultimate ability) from 2800 to 3400.

Mister Fantastic

While Mister Fantastic is considered quite weak at high ranks, he's an absolutely unkillable menace the lower you go, in large part due to a combination of his fridge-like absorption stance and his Inflated state, which is being taken down a peg:

🔴 Reduce Inflated state bonus health from 400 to 350.

Namor

My favourite DPS, Namor, is already powerful in the right hands, but his slow projectile speed can feel a little clunky. To help him keep up with the pace, his trident is getting sharpened:

🟢 Increase Trident of Neptune projectile damage from 70 to 75 and projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s. 🟢 Increase Wrath of the Seven Seas projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.

Scarlet Witch

For what feels like the millionth time already, Wanda's ultimate is being buffed:

🟢 Reduce max slow rate during Reality Erasure (ultimate ability) charge period from 35% to 25% and increase damage from 750 to 850.

Spider-Man

The bane of all Strategies, Spidey is getting a suite of buffs, supposedly to compensate for him losing his team-up anchor damage boost:

🟢 Increase 'Get Over Here!' kick damage when pulled to enemies from 50 to 55. 🟢 Increase Spider-Power midair damage from 50 to 55. 🟢 Increase Amazing Combo damage from 55 to 60.

The Punisher

Frank's tears up nearly all ranks, so his turret is losing some power and you'll be seeing his terrifying ultimate less often:

🔴 Reduce Culling Turret projectile damage from 12 to 10, and decrease the spell field damage from 12 to 10. 🔴 Increase the energy cost of Final Judgement (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3700.

Winter Soldier

To further push Bucky into his aggressive, close-range playstyle, he'll do less damage at range:

🔴 Adjust Roterstern damage falloff maximum at 40m from 60% to 70%

Wolverine

Wolverine's powerful leap attack is getting hit by a minor nerf, though his new team-up with Phoenix means he'll be more frightening than ever:

🔴 Increase Feral Leap strike duration from 4s to 5s and increase its cooldown from 12s to 15s.

Invisible Woman

Already one of the top Strategists in terms of raw healing, Sue's getting a buff on the outward blast of her primary attack, but a slight nerf on the return:

🟢 Increase Orb Projection healing on launch from 40 to 45 and damage from 20 to 25. Reduce healing on return from 40 to 35 and damage from 20 to 15.

Loki

Likely in an effort to reduce the support ultimate stalling that's plagued Season 1 and 2, Loki's ultimate now takes longer to charge:

🔴 Increase the energy cost of God of Mischief (ultimate ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Mantis

Mantis' healing has always been consistent, but generally not that helpful in a pinch. Well, that's about to change since a portion of her healing now scales on a percentage of their max health:

🟢 New effect - Healing Flower: Heals allies by 2.5%/s. Reduce base healing from 20/s to 12.5/s. 🔴 Increase energy cost of Soul Resurgence (ultimate ability) from 3700 to 4300. Increase bonus max health from 100 to 150.

Ultron

Not long after his debut, Ultron's seeing a slight nerf to the survivability provided by his drones:

🔴 Reduced Dynamic Flight acceleration effect time from 8s to 6s. 🔴 Reduce Imperative: Firewall bonus health to self from 75 to 65 and to allies from 55 to 50.

Guardian Revival team-up

NetEase's war against Adam Warlock mains continues as his team-up ability with Star-Lord and Mantis now takes longer to recharge:

🔴 Increase Leader's Soul and Nature's Soul ability cooldown from 120s to 135s.

Symbiote Shenanigans team-up

Venom's team-up with Jeff is an indirect buff to everyone's favourite landshark:

🟢 Increase Guardian of the Deep maximum bonus health from 50 to 100 and max tendril link period from 3s to 5s.

While these are pretty comprehensive balance changes to kick off the season, I've no doubt more buffs and nerfs will come throughout the coming weeks, particularly with the launch of Season 3.5 and another new hero—Blade.