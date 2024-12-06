All Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them

Claiming Marvel Rivals codes is a good way of getting some free stuff in the new hero battler. As with most free-to-play games, Netease provides some codes with rewards you can redeem as a bonus incentive to log in and clock some hours. Since the game has just launched, there's a code you can grab for a special Iron Man skin.

It's unclear whether this is a one-off, or whether there will be more Marvel Rivals codes in future, but considering the developer is Netease—primarily of mobile gaming fame—it's likely that more will drop in future to commemorate new updates, characters, or events as with its other games.

If that happens I'll add them to this list. For now, though, here's the code for that skin plus details on how to redeem it down below.

Marvel Rivals codes: All current freebies

nwarh4k3xqy - Iron Man 'Armor Model 42' skin (Expires March 3, 2025)

How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes

There's only one way to claim your Marvel Rivals code, and that's through the game itself, but the good news is you don't have to complete any tutorials first.

To redeem your code:

Launch Marvel Rivals

Select the 'Settings' cog symbol in the top right of the main menu

Click 'Bundle Code' about halfway down the list

Enter a code into the box and click 'Redeem'

After this, you'll get a little preview of your freebie and then it'll immediately appear in your inventory, so no need to claim anything from the mailbox. As mentioned, there's only one code right now, but we'll add any others if or when they're released.