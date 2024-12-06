All Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them
Grab yourself some super freebies in the new hero battler.
Claiming Marvel Rivals codes is a good way of getting some free stuff in the new hero battler. As with most free-to-play games, Netease provides some codes with rewards you can redeem as a bonus incentive to log in and clock some hours. Since the game has just launched, there's a code you can grab for a special Iron Man skin.
It's unclear whether this is a one-off, or whether there will be more Marvel Rivals codes in future, but considering the developer is Netease—primarily of mobile gaming fame—it's likely that more will drop in future to commemorate new updates, characters, or events as with its other games.
If that happens I'll add them to this list. For now, though, here's the code for that skin plus details on how to redeem it down below.
Marvel Rivals codes: All current freebies
- nwarh4k3xqy - Iron Man 'Armor Model 42' skin (Expires March 3, 2025)
How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes
There's only one way to claim your Marvel Rivals code, and that's through the game itself, but the good news is you don't have to complete any tutorials first.
To redeem your code:
- Launch Marvel Rivals
- Select the 'Settings' cog symbol in the top right of the main menu
- Click 'Bundle Code' about halfway down the list
- Enter a code into the box and click 'Redeem'
After this, you'll get a little preview of your freebie and then it'll immediately appear in your inventory, so no need to claim anything from the mailbox. As mentioned, there's only one code right now, but we'll add any others if or when they're released.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.