Arc Raiders devs just made the Stella Montis community event harder after players donated way more than expected: 'We had no idea all of you would be so altruistic'

Arc Raiders' latest test for the community is a Helldivers 2-style event, which aims to bring players together to unlock the new map that's been waiting for us. To get to Stella Montis, the community first needs to bring heaps of resources to the table to help clear the tunnels and make a path.

It's a big first ask for all the players to complete, and Embark had no way of knowing how well the community would take to it but, apparently, we've surpassed their expectations: so much so that the devs have had to raise the bar for what is required to unlock Stella Montis.

"You have been progressing the unlock event much faster than we anticipated," community manager Ossen says in a message on the official Discord server. "We had no idea all of you would be so altruistic for the Stella Montis cause, and you are donating so much more than we could imagine. We want this event to be experienced by raiders all over the world, and therefore, we are raising the bar to unlock Stella Montis, expecting you to surprise us again."

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

This reset didn't go unnoticed. Just this morning, PC Gamer's guides writer Rory Norries noticed that the progress had gone down from 8% to just 1% on the event, as he noted how easy the task seemed to be: "You can beat Arc Raiders' first event in just 45 clicks."

It did seem a bit too sweet a deal. I actually logged on this morning to check the progress and decided to just sink a bunch of resources into it so I could get all the tokens available and also clear my inventory, if I'm being completely honest—it was either this or the bin.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The resources needed to unlock the new map aren't precious or hard to come by. Needing basic materials like plastic parts, fabric, and scrap metal, resources that Scrappy regularly finds for you, most players will likely have way more than they actually need, so it doesn't surprise me that the progress was ticking up quickly.

The progress bar is still sitting at 2% at the time of writing this, but we'll likely see some proper progress over the weekend as more raiders can log on and contribute to the Stellar Montis cause, making it more of a community project.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm still not convinced it will be too difficult to achieve, but hopefully this reset adjusts the difficulty a little more to the level that the story of opening the tunnels to reach Stella Montis warrants—otherwise, it'd be a bit underwhelming for my liking. Clearing dangerous abandoned tunnels shouldn't be too easy.