I've played 40 hours of Arc Raiders and only just discovered there's a locked room that requires an epic material to open, not a keycard
And it's a great loot route, too.
Unlocked doors, locked doors, and barred doors, Arc Raiders sure has a lot of different types of doors, and I'd assumed I knew all of them. That was until the Tribute to Toledo quest sent me into the Power Generation Complex on Dam Battlegrounds in search of a Power Rod—an epic refined material I assumed was only used to craft heavy shields and the Snap Hook, as its description explains.
Nevertheless, it's here in the control room in the east of Power Generation Complex that I made a miraculous discovery: the locked door I've walked past so many times doesn't require a unique keycard like every other door does. It turns out you need to slot a Power Rod into the door to crack it open. Yes, the Power Rod isn't just a crafting material; it's technically a key, too.
Break in and you'll find a small room with a table and a few lockers. It might not look like much, but there's a good chance of finding high-quality loot in here, especially medical items and throwables. I found some Vita Spray and a bunch of Trigger 'Nades, alongside some ammo and other materials. However, there's also a chance to get weapons inside, so maybe you'll be lucky and get one of the best guns.
Coincidentally, the best place to find Power Rods happens to be in the Power Generation Complex. More specifically, the cabinets directly to the left of the locked door in question. So even if you didn't bravely bring a Power Rod into an expedition with the intention of opening this strangely locked door, it's worth searching the Power Generation Complex and Generator Hall in case you can grab one during a run.
Despite them being an epic resource, they're actually pretty easy to craft too, provided you've got a Level 3 Refiner. All you'll need is two Advanced Electrical Components and two Arc Circuitry, or you could also recycle a Snap Hook or Heavy Shield, but this likely won't be worth it for the loot return.
However you get the Power Rod you need to open the door, it's a great room to add onto your runs through Dam Battlegrounds. You can potentially spawn nearby in the Raider Outpost East, the room contains rare loot in a small space (lots of which isn't in a container, making it quicker to empty out), and is near an extraction to leave with your ill-got gains. Just remember that the lift above Generator Hall in the north often has a Rocketeer patrolling the area, and there are often a few Raiders knocking about.
