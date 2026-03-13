Arc Raiders could one day get vehicles, but Embark says no promises: 'We have prototypes from seven years ago'

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Imagine gunning it across Spaceport on a dirt bike.

Arc Raiders: A raider standing with a gun in their right hand, looking upwards at something out of shot, surrounded by red smoke.
(Image credit: Embark)

There's a well known gaming maxim I just made up that says "All shooters are better with vehicles." That is why classic Halo Big Team Battle remains a top three multiplayer experience, and why Arc Raiders may one day give players a fresh set of wheels.

Speaking to PC Gamer at Game Developers Conference 2026, Arc Raiders production director Caio Braga (who also gave a talk at the show) said vehicles are "not off the table" for the extraction shooter, but they're not actively in development either.

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Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Weather Monitor ProjectArc Raiders Trophy Display Project

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

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