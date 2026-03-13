Arc Raiders could one day get vehicles, but Embark says no promises: 'We have prototypes from seven years ago'
Imagine gunning it across Spaceport on a dirt bike.
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There's a well known gaming maxim I just made up that says "All shooters are better with vehicles." That is why classic Halo Big Team Battle remains a top three multiplayer experience, and why Arc Raiders may one day give players a fresh set of wheels.
Speaking to PC Gamer at Game Developers Conference 2026, Arc Raiders production director Caio Braga (who also gave a talk at the show) said vehicles are "not off the table" for the extraction shooter, but they're not actively in development either.
When asked about the possibility of a "quad bike" that can quickly navigate a map at the cost of making a ton of noise, Braga made no promises, but said the team previously experimented with vehicles that ultimately didn't make the cut in Arc Raiders.Article continues below
"We have prototypes for vehicles from seven years ago that haven't been touched in a while," Braga said, "but it's not off the table." In fact, few things are off the table for the successful extraction shooter that, Braga reminds, Embark plans to support for a long, long time.
"It's quite open. We talked about [supporting Arc Raiders for] 10 years. We want this game to last for a long time. So I think everything is a bit open as long as it fits our lore and the kind of experience we want to give."
Vehicles would certainly help Arc Raiders stand out more than it already does: Outside of Call of Duty's brief foray into the genre with DMZ and Battlefield 2042's awful extraction thing, the extraction game is a historically boots-on-the-ground affair.
In fact, vehicles in general have fallen out of favor in multiplayer shooters. Battlefield 6 still has them in spades, as do a few battle royales, but you're hard-pressed to find new shooters blazing a trail with vehicular action in mind. Bungie, which gave us the glories of Warthog road trips in Halo, left its driving gloves at home with its own extraction shooter, Marathon.
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Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
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