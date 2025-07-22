A new city in Helldivers 2 will be named 'Gun' because 82,188 players voted for it—making it twice as popular as the other 4 options combined

If you don't have enough money to LARP, you might want to become a Helldivers 2 player, because those guys are embodying the spirit of the satire-laden universe without setting a single foot outside. As evidenced by a recent Discord poll that allowed players to rename the city of Remembrance, which was reduced to near-rubble during the invasion of Super Earth.

Remembrance shall be reforged in the fires of truth and democracy as the shining city of Gun. No, really. Just "Gun".

(Image credit: Arrowhead)

As you can see in the above image, Helldivers 2 players overwhelmingly voted for Gun to be a canonical city in the Helldivers 2 universe, and it wasn't even close. Gun received 82,188 votes—around 72.5% of total votes possible in a poll with five options.

In fact, if you add up all the other options, their votes come to around 32,250—meaning Gun was more than twice as popular as an option than the four alternatives combined. I'm a little sad that "Winds of Change of Tides of War" or "Peacebeacon's Bloodlight" didn't make it, but Gun is, by way of brevity, absolutely the funniest choice here.

I'm reminded vividly of when a cutting-edge autonomous submarine, used by the UK for some very serious scientific research, launched from the RRS Sir David Attenborough, was named Boaty McBoatface. Because the fine folks over at Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre made the similar, poorly-advised decision to open its name up to a poll.

CEO Shams Jorjani, donning his killjoy boots, joked in the Discord that he's still flabbergasted by this development: "I really don't know where we are with that. I personally hope we go the managed democracy route and pick something else."

However, he admits that "the people have spoken". I, for one, will be proud to spend my hard-earned super credits at the new metropolis of Gun. A city that I sort of secretly hope gets destroyed so we can name it Gun 2.