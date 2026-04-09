Crimson Desert does what other games do backwards and that's why it's a beautiful freak of nature, says imsim vet at Arkane Lyon

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In most games, for example, your character starts out already knowing what a goat is.

Kliff stands in ornate armor, sans helmet. It is a screenshot of Crimson Desert.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert, a game about simulating a large Scottish man and his friends and sometimes their adventures in space, is pretty weird. Depending on which precise member of the PC Gamer editorial staff you ask, that's either high praise or venomous criticism (I'm neutral—the game runs terribly on my machine, so I've not played much of it).

Dinga Bakaba, studio director at Arkane Lyon whose name is on all three Dishonored games (including the first game's Dunwall City Trials DLC, against which I bear a personal blood grudge), is firmly in the former camp. He's all about Pearl Abyss' wacky wonderful world. In a post on X, Bakaba donned his analytical hat and pointed out that "Crimson Desert functions opposite to most games of this type."

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Plus, Crimson Desert keeps its powder dry, holding mechanics and systems in reserve to spring them on you well past where other games would: "It keeps on introducing new things, giving more significance to systems and making them interact with each other. It doesn't hurt that most of them are 'meaty' and realized diegetically, and that there is also some tonal liberties with some (smartly engineered) stupid fun."

I can certainly see where an imsim sicko like Bakaba (and me) would take a shine to Crimson Desert's weird gamut of strange systemic goings-on. I suspect Bakaba might find it a bit heartening, too, that a game so thoroughly peculiar has garnered such a strong response from players. "In a time of fast consumption, a game that is sticky because it has friction, and not because it's smiley feels amazing," he says. Well, that bodes well for Dishonored 3, then.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

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