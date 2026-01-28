Helldivers 2's next Warbond has a hammer that explodes in your face, and it's about the most Helldivers thing I've ever seen—also, the Cyborgs are back for round 2

Helldivers 2's next Warbond has hit the pinnacle of Helldivers design—I do not think there will ever be a weapon in any future update that is as Helldivers as this thing, and I do not know how Arrowhead is going to top it. It's peak, I fear.

The Siege Breakers Warbond, set to release February 3, is following up the game's batch of stealth kit with the least stealthiest thing imaginable: Explosions. Sure, there's the LAS-16 Trident, which is cool because it fires six entire laser beams, but my new favourite weapon in any videogame ever is the CQC-20 Breaching Hammer, which is a hammer that explodes.

This thing is so goddamn stupid. The idea of putting a charge on the end of a long stick that you then proceed to swing at somebody point blank is exactly the kind of ill-advised nonsense that Super Earth's canonically underregulated R&D division would look at and go: "Sure, whatever, these guys are living for like two minutes anyway."

You can, of course, swing it like a normal hammer, and the charge is optional. If you're a coward.

There's also the GL-28, which is a belt-fed grenade launcher, and the "EAT-411 Leveller", which, as you might imagine, levels things. To dust. You can also throw down a portable shield with the G/SH-39, which is likely helpful given all the shrapnel you're bound to be creating.

Like with most warbonds, Siege Breakers will feature two new armour sets with their own passive, "Supplementary Adrenaline", which "allows the wearer to regain some stamina whenever they take damage, turning you into the tireless battering ram at the enemy’s wall."

Oh, also, the Cyborgs might be coming back. This is entirely secondary to the exploding hammer thing, but still worthy of note—the trailer, linked above, shows an unlucky helldiver being dragged off by some unseen assailant. In the background you can hear voice lines that are unmistakably Cyborg-esque.

If you've got no clue what I'm talking about, let me help: The Cyborgs were a faction in Helldivers 1, and the Automatons can be thought of as the Cyborgs' angry, vengeful children—the Cyborgs themselves were originally Super Earth dissidents who got really into the transhumanism thing.

Also, socialism, but in the Helldivers universe, no political ideology goes unmarred by Super Earth's bloodthirsty warfare for long (see the Illuminate, who were originally peaceful and have now started flesh-melding people to get their vengeance). Anyway, they're back: Whether they'll be a part of the Automaton faction or their own separate guerilla unit remains to be seen.