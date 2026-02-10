Arrowhead wants Helldivers 2's assault on Cyberstan to really sell the promise of the Galactic War: 'We don't know how it will play out. We don't know if they will win'

News
By published

"We've tried to expand on this with almost every update to make this more impactful."

A cyborg from Helldivers 2 stands ominously, surrounded by mist and vapor.
(Image credit: Arrowhead)

One of the biggest draws towards Helldivers 2 is the Galactic War—a high-concept metagame that sees the entire community taking objectives, defending planets, and securing story-relevant goals to shape the fate of the galaxy itself. Or at least, that's the premise.

Throughout the game's lifespan, it's been occasionally called into question. Take the Menkent Line, for example, which had players disillusioned with the whole exercise back in April 2024 because the sleight-of-hand involved in ensuring players get cool stuff regardless of whether or not they win is vital.

Things have steadily improved, though. The Battle for Super Earth genuinely threatened the galaxy's base of operations entirely—leading to a potential Helldivers 1-style reset if the playerbase beefed it and, in a recent interview with IGN, game director Mikael Eriksson hopes the current update's march on Cyberstan, home of the Automatons (and now Cyborgs), will be similar.

Cyberstan aims to be the ground of Arrowhead's most ambitious swing at this overarching narrative yet, so sayeth Eriksson: "The Battle for Cyberstan will be the most ambitious one yet with a new type of meta gameplay … they can attack the planet from many different angles and it would be very obvious when players get there, what the consequences are and what's at stake."

Ultimately, Arrowhead takes its cue from TTRPGs, where the fact that outcomes aren't predetermined is part of the magic that lets players "take these memories with you, and they can be (and often are) very powerful … We know that players will now go to Cyberstan, but we don't know how it will play out. We don't know if they will win. We don't know if they will lose. And there will be impacts on the Galactic War level."

Honestly, given the sheer amount of history in the game so far—and the chunky free updates that've accompanied them—I think Arrowhead's done a halfway decent job. No, the studio hasn't magically spun up entirely divergent expansions or thrown work it had done in the trash, but the magic trick has mostly pulled the rabbit from the hat every time, even if it occasionally gets stuck on the rim.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.