Arrowhead wants Helldivers 2's assault on Cyberstan to really sell the promise of the Galactic War: 'We don't know how it will play out. We don't know if they will win'
"We've tried to expand on this with almost every update to make this more impactful."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
One of the biggest draws towards Helldivers 2 is the Galactic War—a high-concept metagame that sees the entire community taking objectives, defending planets, and securing story-relevant goals to shape the fate of the galaxy itself. Or at least, that's the premise.
Throughout the game's lifespan, it's been occasionally called into question. Take the Menkent Line, for example, which had players disillusioned with the whole exercise back in April 2024 because the sleight-of-hand involved in ensuring players get cool stuff regardless of whether or not they win is vital.
Things have steadily improved, though. The Battle for Super Earth genuinely threatened the galaxy's base of operations entirely—leading to a potential Helldivers 1-style reset if the playerbase beefed it and, in a recent interview with IGN, game director Mikael Eriksson hopes the current update's march on Cyberstan, home of the Automatons (and now Cyborgs), will be similar.
"One of the central points of Helldivers is that we play the game together with the community, and the actions of the community are not known to us and the outcomes are not predetermined," Eriksson claims. "This has been the case since launch, but of course, we've tried to expand on this with almost every update to make this more impactful, and to make it more obvious what the different outcomes are and what the consequences will be."
Cyberstan aims to be the ground of Arrowhead's most ambitious swing at this overarching narrative yet, so sayeth Eriksson: "The Battle for Cyberstan will be the most ambitious one yet with a new type of meta gameplay … they can attack the planet from many different angles and it would be very obvious when players get there, what the consequences are and what's at stake."
The key part of that being: Arrowhead doesn't have a victor in mind. "Players can win, and players can lose, and it's going to be super fun to see that play out. Last time, with the Battle for Super Earth, which I think was maybe the biggest one before this, we also didn't know. Eventually, players actually managed to defend Super Earth, which was super cool to see.
"Following that was pure fun for everyone at the office except for maybe the Game Master who was sweating a little bit, but for everyone else it was fun to see."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ultimately, Arrowhead takes its cue from TTRPGs, where the fact that outcomes aren't predetermined is part of the magic that lets players "take these memories with you, and they can be (and often are) very powerful … We know that players will now go to Cyberstan, but we don't know how it will play out. We don't know if they will win. We don't know if they will lose. And there will be impacts on the Galactic War level."
As for the future? "We really want to have persistent story changes depending on community actions, and also persistent Galactic War consequences that you would be able to see and shape for all future time, and also tie rewards and actual gameplay differences to these things as well. That's the more high-level goal."
Honestly, given the sheer amount of history in the game so far—and the chunky free updates that've accompanied them—I think Arrowhead's done a halfway decent job. No, the studio hasn't magically spun up entirely divergent expansions or thrown work it had done in the trash, but the magic trick has mostly pulled the rabbit from the hat every time, even if it occasionally gets stuck on the rim.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.