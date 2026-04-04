This Nightdive-remastered 3DO shooter shows why it took Halo to break PC gaming's FPS hegemony

Weird Weekend Weird Weekend is our regular Saturday column where we celebrate PC gaming oddities: peculiar games, strange bits of trivia, forgotten history. Pop back every weekend to find out what Jeremy, Josh and Rick have become obsessed with this time, whether it's the canon height of Thief's Garrett or that time someone in the Vatican pirated Football Manager.

Halo: Combat Evolved may have finally ended PC gaming's reign as the de-facto FPS platform, but it was by no means the first shooter to try. Rare put a fair old dent in the PC's shooter hegemony with GoldenEye and Perfect Dark, while other shooters like Turok, Powerslave (Exhumed in the UK) and Alien Trilogy all showed it was possible, at least in theory, to drag first-person monster-blasting kicking and screaming away from the PC.

But the console FPS's history stretches farther back even than this. Weirdly, the first console to try to beat the PC at its own game wasn't the Nintendo 64 or Sony's PlayStation. It was the 3DO. In 1993, Studio 3DO released Escape from Monster Manor, a horror-adjacent FPS heavily inspired by Wolfenstein 3D.

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

Unfortunately, Escape from Monster Manor released around the same time as Doom, and all its innovation in bringing the FPS to consoles was obliterated in a hail of shotgun blasts and rocket fire. Undeterred, The 3DO Company began searching for another shooter to publish, eventually finding a new contender being developed by a studio called Any Channel, beavering away on an FPS called PO'ed.

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Could PO'ed succeed where Escape from Monster Manor Failed? Nope! In fact, barring a PlayStation port in 1996, PO'ed would be largely forgotten until 2024, when a remaster by Nightdive Studios' breathed new life into its neglected corpse.

Nightdive's remaster also brought PO'ed PC to the first time, meaning we can finally see what our console brethren were up to in the early '90s. To be perfectly honest, I wish I hadn't looked. If you came to this article hoping to discover some hidden gem, prepare to stumble away, sorely disappointed, and possibly feeling a little sick.

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

On paper, at least, PO'ed sounds interesting. Its premise sees you play a chef on a spacecraft hijacked by aliens, an interesting perspective given FPS's were still very much about playing as musclebound heroes. Its key features, meanwhile, make it sound like an evolutionary missing link between Doom and Duke Nukem 3D.

It has a kooky array of weapons like a frying pan, a flamethrower, and a drill that causes blood to spatter on the screen. It has a jetpack that enables movement in six-degrees-of-freedom. And it aimed to be a slightly more lighthearted affair than Doom's grim murderfest, preceding Duke Nukem by several months with its tongue-in-cheek toilet humour.

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What could possibly go wrong? The answer, sadly, is 'everything'. As a shooter, PO'ed is iffy from the off, dropping you into a nondescript square room filled with enemies that immediately begin to attack you. Compounding the disorientation is the fact that PO'ed has almost no floor textures, so it constantly feels like you're floating across a monochrome void. In fact, I initially thought my Steam download had messed up and missed a bunch of files. But no, that's just what PO'ed looks like.

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

The enemies you face, meanwhile, are a random assortment of monsters ranging from relatively normal creatures like bats that spit acid to giant arses on legs. I know that arses generally come on legs, but usually there's a torso, arms and a head involved somewhere too.

Anyway, the disembodied arses fart projectiles at you. Now, I'm not above fart jokes in small doses, and I make allowances for the fact that this game came out in 1995. However, PO'ed doesn't do small doses of anything (except fun) so these enemies are scattered all over levels. And since PO'ed lacks any in-game music, large chunks of the game are played to a dynamic symphony of guffs.

Somehow, it gets worse from here. To differentiate PO'ed from Doom, Any Channel dispensed with the maze-like level design of id Software's shooter, instead building large, open-ended maps. Unfortunately, this often translates to levels with minimal pacing or sense of direction. The second level, for example, is just a massive room made of cubes that you can waltz to the end of. PO'ed also tends to partition levels into multiple segments and separate those segments with false walls, which can make figuring out where to go a nightmare.

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

Compounding this issue is a control scheme that feels rough even after it has passed through Nightdive's digestive system. Movement is of the slippery-slidey Doom/Dark Forces variety, but it's too pronounced, making it easy to propel yourself over ledges. Jumping is a to