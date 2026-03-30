Too Many F*cking Nazis is the name of a new Steam FPS, and coincidentally an accurate description of its Steam community forums

The phrase "Too Many F*cking Nazis" strikes me as a perfect counting prompt for our little tykes getting their first exposure to mathematics. Can you count to one? If so, good job! You've correctly identified how many Nazis is Too Many F*cking Nazis—and also inadvertently learned the name of this year's most on-the-nose FPS, which was announced on Steam last week.

"Time traveling Nazis have taken over the world," the store page description helpfully explains. "No one seems to care. Guess it's up to you. Use inventive weapons. Craft unique builds. Kill them all."

Too Many F*cking Nazis appears to feature significantly more than one Nazi, but few of them make it out of the announcement trailer unscathed. Here is a full recounting of everything that happens to the time traveling Wehrmacht in 40 seconds of footage:

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Hit in the head with a smartphone

Given the finger

Kicked

Kicked (to death)

Shot with a Luger

Shot with a shotgun (single barrel)

Shot with a shotgun (double barrel)

Shot with a Tommy gun

Swiss cheesed by an LMG

Exploded with a bazooka

Pulverized with an abnormally large soccer ball

Shot with heat-seeking… bees?

Too Many F*cking Nazis has been greeted with open arms and universal agreement that 'the title just be facts yo' by all the completely normal people who post on the Steam community forums. Haha, just kidding—the culture warriors have freaked the f*ck out, flocking to the game's message board like they were summoned by a Swastika-shaped Bat Signal.

Their 'don't put in the newspaper that I'm mad'-tinged threads on the forum consist of laugh riots like:

"my wifes boyfriend LOVES this game" (cuck joke)

Asking when they can play "Too Many F*cking Commies?"

Asking for "black, Asian, or disabled Nazis" to kill alongside the white ones

And my favorite, a plea to Steam users to "report games that call for irl violence" because Nazi is now "a slur that's thrown around constantly at conservatives, White people, right-wingers or anyone who isn't fully on board with progressive stuff"

I could go on, but Steam user Doldrums pretty succinctly summed up the whole situation with their own thread simply titled "Lotta mad nazis."

A developer comment on the forums does give us a little more to go on with the game—it's still fairly early days, with much of the footage pulled from test environments with basic enemies. They are planning for more diversity (in the sizes and shapes of Nazis you'll be able to kick, flip off, shoot with a shotgun, explode with a bazooka, or murder with bees).

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I'm not going to say Too Many F*cking Nazis looks like it's destined to be among the very best of the boomer shooter renaissance, but honestly? I don't think it needs to be. Despite the protests of every X.com poster who flocked to the Steam forums, Too Many F*cking Nazis is clearly tapping into a very real 2026 sentiment, and one I'm here for.

I recently got a short look at Nekome: Nazi Hunter, a higher budget nazi killing simulator I'd describe as a lightweight crossover between Sifu and Hitman. There's some pretty detailed hand-to-hand fighting, some sneaking around to stealth kill enemies before getting into a brawl, and most importantly a lot of extremely bloody Nazi shanking. They're the good old fashioned WW2 variety rather than time traveling Nazis, but the intended catharsis for the audience remains the same.

Nekome: Nazi Hunter - Official Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Gone are the days when every other videogame was set during WW2, and so gleefully serving up Nazis to be slaughtered en masse now has a bit more of an air of intention about it. As trends go, this seems like a pretty good one to me. You won't find me complaining on the Steam forums.