It's been 7 years since the last Fallout game, so one gamer took matters into their own hands and made an entire Vault in the Sims
Building a better future underground.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I love Fallout, but we haven't had a new Fallout videogame in quite some time. Sure, I could go and replay Fallout 3—the best one—but why go to the Wasteland when you can bring the Wasteland to you? That's what realgrillgamer thought (I assume) when they made their very own Fallout Vault in The Sims 4.
This isn't just some house with a few bits of extra Fallout-themed furniture modded in—although there is an awful lot of custom material in there—it's a three-tiered bunker complete with gear-shaped doorway plonked right in the middle of the desert. Vault 18 took "over 90 hours to build, and it’s still not done," writes the creator on Reddit, where they go by HeyR.
I built a Vault in the Sims! from r/thesims
Vault 18 is chock-full of detail. There's a communal space like the one from Lucy's Vault in the Fallout TV show, hallways filled with chairs and potted plants, even an Overseer's office complete with the iconic desk.
I have to admit, with Sims 4's glossy sheen over everything, Vault 18 actually looks like a pleasant place to live. Not like those experimental death traps in the games and show. The only problem is the lack of sleeping space—there are just two bedrooms, so I assume everyone sleeps at their work stations. Or, maybe it's only for the ultra-rich and only two families could afford to secure their spot.
If you're wondering why someone would go to all this effort, realgrillgamer's Tumblr blog—which goes by yet another name, juliussims—has the answers. Their bio reads: "A mostly vintage Sims blog. If it's art deco or Bauhaus, I'm into it."
Fallout's retrofuturist aesthetic is a staple of its visual identity. While it mostly leans on 1950's American iconography mixed with some old-fashioned sci-fi, there's a good dash of art deco in there, too, especially in the surface-level pre-war buildings.
If you want to check out the designs for yourself, you can find them on the Sims Gallery by searching the creator's name there, realgrillgamer.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sims 4 cheats: Life hacks
Sims 3 cheats: Classic hacks
Sims 4 mods: Play your way
Sims 4 CC: Custom content
Project Rene: What we know
Games like The Sims: More to life
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.