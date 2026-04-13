After his city builder flopped in early access, Firewatch's Nels Anderson didn't give up: 'Smarter people than me … probably would've pulled the plug'

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Generation Exile hits 1.0 this week after over seven years of development.

A brightly-lit spaceship speeds through an asteroid field.
(Image credit: Sonderlust Studios)

After Generation Exile launched in early access on Steam last fall, game designer Nels Anderson—also known for Firewatch and Mark of the Ninja—was left scratching his head. The space ark city builder had been wishlisted thousands of times, but sold only a few hundred copies.

"I spent 7 years making Generation Exile, a solarpunk city-builder," Anderson wrote on Reddit just after the early access launch. "Trailers in PC Gaming Show June '24 & '25. Top 70 most played demo during our Next Fest. Did all the things you're supposed to. Launched in early access last week with over 35,000 wishlists. So far, we've sold fewer than 300 copies."

Anderson is careful to say that he never felt entitled to a hit game. "At no point, then or now or fucking ever … do I feel that we are owed a particular response," the designer told PC Gamer on a recent call. He just wanted to understand what happened, given the signs had been so positive.

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There's a poetic irony to the situation: The focus on short-term return that Anderson is criticizing—"mortgaging the present at the expense of the future"—is one of the inspirations for Generation Exile, whose primary theme is sustainability. Players are tasked with returning a generation ship that's "teetering on the rim of collapse" to equilibrium.

Generation Exile screenshot

(Image credit: Sonderlust Studios)

In the world of game development rather than spaceship ecology, Anderson worries about what's being lost due to that 'catch fire or cut bait' attitude, as well as the kind of game design it encourages.

"So much of the experience ends up being about … encouraging you to keep coming back and spending more time with [the game]," he said. "Is that really for the player's benefit, or is it just to not let this thing out of your attention, out of your psyche, even if it's not really providing you with something novel or interesting anymore? That, to me at least, feels like another [case of], 'How do we maximize the short term at the expense of the long term?' I don't love it."

Generation Exile hits 1.0 on April 17, and is available on Steam for $30. Jon checked it out after its early access release and had positive feelings. He also learned that "the human body is equivalent in mass to 50,000 crickets."

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Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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