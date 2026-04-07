A Pokopia player has spent 260 hours over 22 days recreating an underground Cyberpunk city: 'I swear to god, you people aren't human'
Wake up, Ditto.
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An easy way to feel insecure as a Pokopia player is to just hop onto Reddit and see all the spectacular creations other players are cooking up. There are some seriously impressive builds to be seen, like Resident Evil 2's RPD.
My favourite so far is a Cyberpunk underground city by Pokopia player No-Communication7040. Heading into an elevator, the doors suddenly open to reveal a huge underground Cyberpunk dystopia. Complete with neon lights and TV screens everywhere, you could fool me that I was actually stepping into Night City or even perhaps Sanabi as another player suggested.
Pokopia Cyberpunk Underground City from r/Pokopia
Creations like this make me wonder if there's actually some secret creative mode in Pokopia, but in reality it's just hard work and having the help of Magnemite's Magnet Rise ability. No-Communication7040 revealed that they've spent 260 hours so far in Pokopia, since the game's launch on March 5.Article continues below
One equally impressed onlooker figured out that this means No-Communication7040 has spent almost "the same amount of time inside the game as outside" and that if you add in eight hours for sleeping and two hours for eating each day that just leaves a total of 48 hours to do anything else, not a lot of time.
Others are just plain confused how this is even possible for one player to create: "This game has me convinced I'm one of the least creative people on the planet". While another player simply says: "I swear to god you people aren’t human! This is absurd even if it ends just beyond what we see in the video." For context, I've only just tidied up Bleak Beach and am currently up to my neck in volcanic ash, god help me.
ラクーンシティ警察署つくりました#ぽこあポケモン📷https://t.co/Jv5IYUWOY9 pic.twitter.com/h7JwGsUAlUApril 1, 2026
Meanwhile, another Pokopia player managed to turn Rocky Ridges into the Raccoon City, including the Raccoon City Police department, complete with a sleeping Machamp who's passed out in the corner of the building.
There seems to be no limit to how creative you can be in Pokopia, and as time passes players will only create bigger and better builds. You could probably recreate Stardew Valley's Pelican Town pretty easily in the Withered Wasteland or maybe even Delfino Plaza from Mario Sunshine in Bleak Beach, although I'll leave that task to a more skilled player than myself.
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Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
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