The year's already halfway over, but before that leads to too many scary thoughts about the fleetingness of existence, here's another big Steam sale to distract us. Below, we've picked out Steam Summer Sale games that are hitting all-time low prices, that just released, or that we just like and would recommend at any price.

For even more recommendations, we compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration.

Icon key

🔺— Costs more than it did in the previous Steam sale

💸— Costs less than it did in the previous Steam sale

Prices are in USD.

Lowest price yet

Recent and notable games that have hit a new historical low.

Steam Summer Sale: 2025 games

The discounts on brand new 2025 releases aren't going to be huge at this point in the year, but we found a bunch of good ones with discounts of at least 20% off. (I also threw in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at just 10% off since it's popular, and its base price is a reasonable $50.)

Steam Summer Sale: Best of 2024

Balatro | $13.49 (10% off) 🔺 | 🏆 Game of the Year 2024 | Steam

A roguelike deckbuilder phenomenon and our 2024 GOTY. Slightly more expensive than it was in the Spring Sale.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | $41.99 (40% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best RPG 2024 | Steam

The Spring Sale's 25% discount on this $70 RPG (our favorite of 2024) brought it closer to the old $50 standard for PC games, and now it's well below that.

Helldivers 2 | $31.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Best Multiplayer 2024 | Steam

The typical discount for Helldivers 2. The hype has died down after a year of Super Earth defense, but it remains one of our favorite co-op shooters.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl | $41.99 (30% off) 💸| 🏆 Spirit of the PC 2024 | Steam

Stalker 2 was worth the wait. "It might be shinier and it might have gamepad support, but Stalker 2 is still Stalker down to its bones," said Josh in his review.

Caves of Qud | $23.99 (20% off) 💸| 🏆 Best Roguelike 2024 | Steam

Many years in the making, Caves of Qud is a sensational and delightfully weird RPG that Jon called "a genre-defining achievement in play, story, and roleplaying freedom" in his review.

UFO 50 | $19.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Creative Achievement 2024 | Steam

A collection of 50 classic games from a defunct—and entirely made-up—developer of 8-bit games. UFO 50 is a collaborative project by six indie devs, including Spelunky creator Derek Yu.

Manor Lords | $25.99 (35% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best City Builder 2024 | Steam

It's still in early access, but that didn't stop us from calling Manor Lords the best city builder of last year.

Pacific Drive | $14.99 (50% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best Survival Game 2024 | Steam

Discover what station wagon owners have known all along: that a car can be your best friend. Chris loved this supernatural survival roadtrip, and declared its car "one of the best vehicles in videogames, ever."

Tactical Breach Wizards | $13.99 (30% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best Tactics 2024 | Steam

Use magic, but tactically in the latest from Gunpoint creator (and PC Gamer alum) Tom Francis. "Of all of the games Tom Francis has made about throwing people out of windows, this is the best one," Jake said.

Thank Goodness You're Here! | $12.99 (35% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best Comedy 2024 | Steam

"The funniest game I've played," Fraser said in his review, and Fraser has played a lot of games, and I imagine quite a lot them have also been funny, which tells you this one ought to be pretty funny.

Satisfactory | $27.99 (30% off) | 🏆 Best Sandbox 2024 | Steam

This automation game has been one of our favorites for years. The base price increased when it left early access in 2024, so this is far from the lowest price it's ever hit, but it's probably as low as it'll go in the near future.

Steam Summer Sale: $10 and under

Anger Foot | $9.99 (50% off) 💸 | Steam

A good and funny recent FPS—it's basically first-person Hotline Miami, but sillier. Check out Ted's review from 2024 for more.

Doom Eternal | $9.99 (75% off) | 🏆 Best FPS 2020 | Steam

You can also get the 2016 Doom for just $4 right now. The latest in the series is Doom: The Dark Ages, but if you haven't played these two great FPSes, grab them for $14 total to hold you over until The Dark Ages goes on sale itself.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $7.99 / $7.99 (80% off) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015 | Steam

The Witcher 3 is discounted often, but this is the lowest it generally goes for. Take the plunge: The water's still warm even after The Witcher 3 turned 10 this year.

Hollow Knight | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off) | Steam

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will come out eventually. In the meantime, seven-and-a-half bucks is a low price to pay to find out why fans of this 2017 metroidvania are so hyped for the follow-up.

Slay the Spire | $6.24 (75% off) |🏆 Best Design 2019 | Steam

If you like Balatro and haven't played one of the key roguelike deckbuilder trendsetters of the past 10 years, get on it—it's great, cheap, and Slay the Spire 2 is coming later this year.

Borderlands 3 | $2.99 (95% off) 💸 | Steam

Opinions on the poop jokes vary (here's ours), but for three bucks, Borderlands 3 is a fun co-op shooter. This big discount comes ahead of Borderlands 4's launch later this year.

Civilization 6 | $2.99 (95% off) 💸| Steam

Civilization 7 released earlier this year, but a lot of Civ fans are sticking with Civ 6 (or Civ 5) for now, so you're actually getting the currently most popular Civ game for $3 here.

Steam Summer Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

10 years of greats. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.