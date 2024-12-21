Best Tactics 2024: Tactical Breach Wizards

Breach, clear and cast in our favourite tactics game of the year. For more awards, check out our Game of the Year 2024 hub.

Harvey Randall, Staff Writer: I had the pleasure of reviewing Tactical Breach Wizards when it came out this year, and it really is a prime example of a game that defines exactly what it's here to do, what vibe it's here to capture, and then proceeds to get full marks on every one of its own set goals. When the only problem a game gives me is that I wish there was more of it, I can pretty confidently say it's a banger.

As for the why, well, Tactical Breach Wizards' mechanics are just plain magic—each character has their own specific niche that manages to interact strategically with their fellow spec-ops casters in inventive ways. Take navy seal Zan Vesker, who can create an army of temporary time-clones which, with the right upgrades, both fire a fleet of bullets and refund their mana cost when they die before the turn's up. When combined with necromedic Banks' flask, which hits in a handy three-by-three square for just enough damage to kill them? Utter pandemonium.

All that tactical goodness would be enough to make it a solid 17-20 hours of fun, but its story is way better than it's got any right to be, tucked as it is into a limited handful of cutscenes. It's just downright excellent, with some surprisingly interesting worldbuilding shoved in the boot. Tactical Breach Wizards left me with a yearning for a tabletop system based in its world that doesn't yet exist—or even a feature-length RPG. The in-mission chatter is also a highlight, too.

There's this belief that you can't have funny, banter-flooded dialogue without dipping into the dreaded "Marvel syndrome"—where everything is irreverent and sincere moments aren't allowed to breathe without an improvised mug to the camera. This game proves that problem a mere skill issue.

(Image credit: Suspicious Developments Inc)

One moment I was laughing my butt off at Jen Kellen bickering with her own dream clone, the next I was genuinely getting misty-eyed as Sabin went into the specifics of how her faith treats the departed. The game takes clever advantage of its breach, shoot, repeat structure to have these conversations take place outside the door you're about to kick in—making them nice breathers in between the brain-bending tactical action.

Overall—Tactical Breach Wizard deserves my praise. If the idea of a romp where a navy seer seal kicks down a door with a staff-gun sounds like a good time, I can promise you'll have a great one.

Fraser Brown, Online Editor: As the resident tactical sicko (it's not as cool as it sounds), I assumed that Tactical Breach Wizards' violent, puzzle-like conundrums would be the highlight here, and to be clear: they absolutely are. But honestly TBW could have been half as good as a tactics game and I would still have been enchanted.

That's down to the big laughs. The MCU has made me deeply suspicious of super-powered weirdos engaging in quips and bants. But TBW's dialogue, even in just the first hour, elicited so many guffaws. These characters aren't mere vehicles for jokes, cardboard cutouts who exist solely for giggles—their pasts, neurosis and relationships build them into something so much richer. Even if, primarily, they are a very funny bunch. It's the delicious cherry on top of what is a tight, clever tactical romp.

Jake Tucker, Editorial Director, PC Gaming Show: Of all of the games Tom Francis has made about throwing people out of windows, this is the best one. Fascinating skills and interesting scenarios combine for top tier defenestration. It's even fun when you aren't throwing people out of windows.