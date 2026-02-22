Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 23, 2026)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
2026 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.
Horripilant
Steam page
Release: February 21
Developer: Alexandre Declos, Pas Game Studio
Horripliant is a horror grid-based dungeon crawler, or blobber, that borrows systems from the autobattler and idle game genres. The unnamed knight protagonist must gather resources to bolster their camp and upgrade gear, and as you'd expect, there are increasingly lucrative ways to expedite this process beyond lowly manual clicking. During enemy encounters the combat takes care of itself, essentially pitting the baddie's stats against yours. Don't worry though, Horripliant doesn't play itself: it also features some especially cryptic puzzles. The art style is appealingly rugged, drenching the whole affair in the aura of a long-forgotten shareware nasty.
F-22: Air Dominance Fighter
Steam page
Release: February 17
Developer: Digital Image Design Ltd.
F-22: Air Dominance Fighter originally released in 1997, and while this thorough revamp is published my Microprose and certainly looks a lot like a ye olde Microprose sim, it was originally published by Ocean Software. F-22 may look like one of those steely flight sims of yore that require a 200+ page manual to figure out, but it actually leans arcade-ward: the Steam page claims it "couples deep modelling of avionics, flight dynamics, and radar with easy controls". The graphics have been marginally improved, but not so much that it F-22 doesn't retain its distinctive '90s charm.
Screaming Head
Steam page
Release: February 17
Developer: JZPS Games
Here's a deliberately garish 2D platformer about guiding a disembodied head—and an ugly one, to boot—through increasingly challenging gauntlets. If that's not your idea of a good time, I feel sorry for you, but it gets better: the ugly head's attack is a guttural, quite chilling scream (hence the name, I suppose). There's not much more I can say about this: get a load of the art style, and if it doesn't have you smashing that 'add to cart' button then it's clearly not for you.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Love Eternal
Steam page
Release: February 20
Developers: brlka
Love Eternal is another 2D action platformer, and despite its pared back approach to pixel art it's by all reports a quietly disturbing "psychological horror" with a richly discomforting atmosphere. In terms of the things you do with your hands, it looks like what would happen if you jammed VVVVV's gravity-switching mechanic into Celeste. In the words of one Steam review, Love Eternal is what happens when "VVVVVV woke up after having a rough tummy night and decided to eat Mulholland Drive."
Carmencarmen
Steam page
Release: February 17
Developer: Colectivo Rayente, Juanjo GarBas, Juanma Cabrera
Carmencarmen is a free game about exploring a rundown urban wasteland in a quaint yellow hatchback. It's an hour-long narrative-driven affair about talking with the people (or things) you meet, but there's a simple pleasure in handling the hatchback—it can drift and you really must drift it—and honking its horn. If I'm making this sound carefree and whimsical, do be warned that this outing gets very weird, and the early 3D art style only exacerbates its surreal-verging-horror leanings.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.