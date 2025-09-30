The best deals in the 2025 Steam Autumn Sale

The First Berserker: Khazan is one of many games on sale in this year's Steam Autumn Sale.

This year's Steam Autumn Sale started a little earlier than usual, putting it closer to the actual start of autumn, and leaving a bigger gap between it and the Steam Winter Sale. Sensible!

Below, we've picked out Autumn Sale games that are hitting all-time low prices, that just released this year, or that we just like and would recommend at any price.

For even more recommendations, we compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration. To see when the next sale is expected, check out our Steam sale calendar.

Icon key

🔺— Costs more than it did in the previous Steam sale

💸— Costs less than it did in the previous Steam sale

Prices are in USD.

Lowest price yet

A selection of recent and notable games that've seen a sale or two already, and whose price has hit a new historical low in this one.

Top pick Metaphor: ReFantazio | $38.49 (45% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best RPG 2024 | Steam

A good argument for waiting to play big games. Metaphor started at $70, went down to a little over $50 in this year's Spring Sale, dropped even lower for the Summer Sale, and is now less than $40. (And is also a great RPG that we like and recommend.)

Steam Autumn Sale: 2025 games

In this section, you'll find popular and acclaimed games that released this year and are already on sale. Most of these discounts will be in the 20% range, but now and then you find a bigger drop. Doom: The Dark Ages is already 33% off, for instance, and Assassin's Creed Shadows has now hit 40% off.

Top pick Abiotic Factor | $27.99 (20% off) 💸| Our review | Steam Our new favorite survival game. It's not a huge discount, but it did only leave early access a couple months ago, and $28 seems like a fair price for "an unforgettable interdimensional odyssey," as Morgan described it in his review.

Games we scored 90% and up:

Other popular 2025 games on sale:

Steam Autumn Sale: Best of 2024

Here you'll find some of the best games last year, as determined by our annual Game of the Year awards.

Balatro | $13.49 (10% off) | 🏆 Game of the Year 2024 | Steam

A roguelike deckbuilder phenomenon and our 2024 GOTY. Slightly more expensive than it was in the Spring Sale.

Helldivers 2 | $31.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Best Multiplayer 2024 | Steam

The typical discount for Helldivers 2. The hype has died down, but it remains one of our favorite co-op shooters, and the latest big update has sparked a resurgence in popularity, despite technical troubles.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl | $41.99 (30% off) | 🏆 Spirit of the PC 2024 | Steam

Stalker 2 was worth the wait. "It might be shinier and it might have gamepad support, but Stalker 2 is still Stalker down to its bones," said Josh in his review.

Caves of Qud | $25.49 (15% off) 🔺| 🏆 Best Roguelike 2024 | Steam

Many years in the making, Caves of Qud is a sensational and delightfully weird RPG that Jon called "a genre-defining achievement in play, story, and roleplaying freedom" in his review.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | $38.49 (45% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best RPG 2024 | Steam

This is the lowest price yet for one of our favorite recent RPGs. "Metaphor is the best game I've played all year. Though not strictly speaking part of the Persona series, it's also the best Persona game," Fraser said when we awarded it Best RPG 2024.

UFO 50 | $18.74 (25% off) 💸 | 🏆 Creative Achievement 2024 | Steam

A collection of 50 classic games from a defunct—and entirely made-up—developer of 8-bit games. UFO 50 is a collaborative project by six indie devs, including Spelunky creator Derek Yu.

Manor Lords | $25.99 (35% off) | 🏆 Best City Builder 2024 | Steam

It's still in early access, but that didn't stop us from calling Manor Lords the best city builder of last year.

Pacific Drive | $14.99 (50% off) | 🏆 Best Survival Game 2024 | Steam

Discover what station wagon owners have known all along: that a car can be your best friend. Chris loved this supernatural survival roadtrip, and declared its car "one of the best vehicles in videogames, ever."

Tactical Breach Wizards | $13.99 (30% off) | 🏆 Best Tactics 2024 | Steam

Use magic, but tactically in the latest from Gunpoint creator (and PC Gamer alum) Tom Francis. "Of all of the games Tom Francis has made about throwing people out of windows, this is the best one," Jake said.

Thank Goodness You're Here! | $11.99 (40% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best Comedy 2024 | Steam

"The funniest game I've played," Fraser said in his review, and Fraser has played a lot of games, and I imagine quite a lot them have also been funny, which tells you this one ought to be pretty funny.

Satisfactory | $27.99 (30% off) | 🏆 Best Sandbox 2024 | Steam

This automation game has been one of our favorites for years. The base price increased when it left early access in 2024, so this isn't the lowest price it's ever hit, but it's probably as low as it'll go in the near future.

Steam Autumn Sale: $10 and under

Peak | $6.39 (20% off) 💸 | Our review | Steam

Peak doesn't cost much to begin with, so this 20% discount only knocks off a buck-sixty, but hey, less money is less money—pick it up four copies with friends and you'll have collectively saved $6.40! Enough for a low-quality sandwich to share.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor | $9.09 (30% off) 💸| Our review | Steam

This Deep Rock spin-off is obviously another Vampire Survivors imitator, but one done very well: "Vampire Survivors is no longer the king of the genre," Robin said in his review.

Mouthwashing | $9.09 (30% off) 💸| Our review | Steam

One of the best horror games of 2024. "I played Mouthwashing entirely in one sitting back in October and had to lie down for a while afterward to recover," Ted said in his review.

Lethal Company | $7.49 (25% off) 💸| Our coverage | Steam

A new low price for the co-op horror sensation from 2023, which got a big update in June which added a new monster, the Giant Sapsucker. Sounds pretty safe, it all it's interested in is sap, right?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $7.99 (80% off) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015 | Steam

The Witcher 3 is discounted often, but this is the lowest it generally goes for. Take the plunge: The water's still warm even after The Witcher 3 turned 10 this year.

Control Ultimate Edition | $3.99 (90% off) |🏆 Best Setting 2019 | Steam

We've arguably got a bit of a soft spot for Remedy at PC Gamer, but I think I'm safe in saying that you'll get your $4 worth and then some from Control. Remedy's 2019 singleplayer action-adventure game is full of great SCP-style supernatural worldbuilding.

Civilization 6 | $5.99 (90% off)🔺| Steam

Civilization 7 released earlier this year, but a lot of Civ fans are sticking with Civ 6 (or Civ 5) for now, so you're actually getting the currently most popular Civ game for $6 here. (It was just $3 in the last sale, and might hit that again for the Winter Sale.)

Steam Autumn Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

10 years of greats. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.

Prices on a number of these have stayed the same or gone up since the Summer Sale, so you may consider waiting for the Winter Sale if any are on your wishlist.