Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 9, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Horuma Hime

Homura Hime - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 25

Developer:‌ Crimson Dusk

Homura Hime is a third-person action game the way they used to make them 20 years ago. Protagonist Homura has been tasked with defeating "five extremely powerful demon girls", and the ensuing violence looks like a mash up of Devil May Cry with Nier's bullet hell inclinations. It's a pretty straightforward slash and dodge 'em up wrapped in an anime skin, and if you miss the days when games like this were basically the norm, it's probably $23 well spent.

Planet of Lana 2

Planet of Lana II - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 6

Developer:‌ Wishfully

The first Planet of Lana was a sumptuous, hand painted cinematic platformer in the style of Inside and Another World. I really enjoyed it, and this sequel seems to develop on the original mostly in the direction of tonal variety: this one has "frozen peaks, deep oceans and forgotten ruins", which points to a more varied colour palette than the original's splendid bright blues and greens. Lana is also older and thus moves with more certainty, though overall you can expect something fairly similar to the first: a carefully paced experience blending platforming, puzzles, and some occasional stealth.

iRacing Arcade

iRacing Arcade - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 4

Developer:‌ Original Fire Games, iRacing

iRacing is one of the most beloved "serious" racing sims but it's certainly not for everyone. Not everyone wants to pay attention to safety rules and, frankly, not everyone wants to have to brake around corners. iRacing Arcade is an answer to that: it's basically a casual, lightly cartoon-y take on the main game with some management sim aspects as well. It's been put in safe hands: the creators of Circuit Superstars is behind this one, and that's a mightily underrated modern take on the topdown racer.

Shinehill

Shinehill - Official Early Access Launch Trailer | Game Devs of Color Expo 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 7

Developers:‌ Peach Bite



Another cosy game in the post-Stardew mould, Shinehill has you play as a well-disguised alien spy who has been gifted a house and plot of land. So you'd better farm that land, I guess, all the better to fit in and make a living, and you'd better go ahead and make nice with the townsfolk, because one of them isn't who they seem to be. It's got it all: fishing, dungeon crawling, and cooking.

Angel Engine

Steam page

Release:‌ March 7

Developer:‌ HMS Studios, Black Lantern Collective

Angel Engine is an analog horror series (think Blair Witch, Paranormal Activity) published on vertical video platforms like TikTok and Instagram. I've never heard of it in my life, but it now has a game. It's a "horror surgery simulator that explores a missing chapter of the Angel Engine series", and it's definitely adopted that grimy DreadXP veneer, though it looks more like a '90s PC point 'n' click adventure than a PS1 game.