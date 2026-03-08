Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 9, 2026)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
2026 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.
Horuma Hime
Steam page
Release: February 25
Developer: Crimson Dusk
Homura Hime is a third-person action game the way they used to make them 20 years ago. Protagonist Homura has been tasked with defeating "five extremely powerful demon girls", and the ensuing violence looks like a mash up of Devil May Cry with Nier's bullet hell inclinations. It's a pretty straightforward slash and dodge 'em up wrapped in an anime skin, and if you miss the days when games like this were basically the norm, it's probably $23 well spent.
Planet of Lana 2
Steam page
Release: March 6
Developer: Wishfully
The first Planet of Lana was a sumptuous, hand painted cinematic platformer in the style of Inside and Another World. I really enjoyed it, and this sequel seems to develop on the original mostly in the direction of tonal variety: this one has "frozen peaks, deep oceans and forgotten ruins", which points to a more varied colour palette than the original's splendid bright blues and greens. Lana is also older and thus moves with more certainty, though overall you can expect something fairly similar to the first: a carefully paced experience blending platforming, puzzles, and some occasional stealth.
iRacing Arcade
Steam page
Release: March 4
Developer: Original Fire Games, iRacing
iRacing is one of the most beloved "serious" racing sims but it's certainly not for everyone. Not everyone wants to pay attention to safety rules and, frankly, not everyone wants to have to brake around corners. iRacing Arcade is an answer to that: it's basically a casual, lightly cartoon-y take on the main game with some management sim aspects as well. It's been put in safe hands: the creators of Circuit Superstars is behind this one, and that's a mightily underrated modern take on the topdown racer.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shinehill
Steam page
Release: March 7
Developers: Peach Bite
Another cosy game in the post-Stardew mould, Shinehill has you play as a well-disguised alien spy who has been gifted a house and plot of land. So you'd better farm that land, I guess, all the better to fit in and make a living, and you'd better go ahead and make nice with the townsfolk, because one of them isn't who they seem to be. It's got it all: fishing, dungeon crawling, and cooking.
Angel Engine
Steam page
Release: March 7
Developer: HMS Studios, Black Lantern Collective
Angel Engine is an analog horror series (think Blair Witch, Paranormal Activity) published on vertical video platforms like TikTok and Instagram. I've never heard of it in my life, but it now has a game. It's a "horror surgery simulator that explores a missing chapter of the Angel Engine series", and it's definitely adopted that grimy DreadXP veneer, though it looks more like a '90s PC point 'n' click adventure than a PS1 game.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.