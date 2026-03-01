On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Water Womb World

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 25

Developer:‌ Yames

This short, reflective and overwhelmingly strange adventure has been available on itch.io since 2020, but now it's hit Steam. In a murky subaquatic world you're tasked with catching fish and seeking out objects, which can then be studied in a lab, all in aid of discovering the womb of God. It's a deliberately cryptic affair with a potent cosmic aura about it, and to be honest, boiling it down to what you do with your hands is kinda underselling its unheimlich energies. If you've got half-an-hour or so, just play it: it's free. And then play Yames' other weirdo artefacts.

New Heights

New Heights: Realistic Climbing and Bouldering - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 27

Developer:‌ Wikki Works

Released into 1.0 last week, New Heights is a grittier, more sim-centric take on rock climbing compared to Cairn. Here, pathfinding is only a fraction of the problem: New Heights lets you (by default) control each limb manually, and unlike Cairn—which auto-selects limbs—is designed to be played that way. There are 280 routes to tackle here, plus Steam Workshop support if you're keen to try the community's contributions.

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix - PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch - Trailer - Physical [Limited Run Games] - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ February 28

Developer:‌ Implicit Conversions

Fear Effect 2 has been a PS1 exclusive since its 2001 debut, but now finally gets an official PC release. It's a fixed perspective, third-person sci-fi horror with a cell-shaded art style that was very distinctive at the time. Nowadays, I'm not sure newcomers will embrace Fear Effect 2, though some quality of life improvements are here including manual saves, the ability to rewind, and a new widescreen mode. It's also extraordinarily cheap at $10, so definitely a better option than emulation.

Tales of Berseria Remastered

Tales of Berseria Remastered – Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ February 27

Developers:‌ D.A.G Inc.



Another re-release, though it's fair to say Tales of Berseria Remastered is less of a boon. That's because this upgrade of the 2017 original doesn't make hugely meaningful improvements, though it packs in all DLC from the original and includes some QOL additions like destination markers, and the ability to toggle off enemy encounters. It's also, unusually, significantly cheaper than buying the 2017 version, so while there are some annoyances here—like a 60 fps cap—it's probably the best way to play this instalment on PC going forward.

Emberbane

Emberbane - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ February 25

Developer:‌ Hamlet Games

If you're not all metroidvania'ed out, Emberbane is this week's most noteworthy addition to the booming genre. Protagonist Ophelia is an orphan who has to save the world, or something. What matters is that her moveset looks gloriously fluid, and if you love platformers that demand super-precise movement, and if you actually love one-hit kill spikes (that's me) this is well worth a wishlist for when you've burnt through the other 68 metroidvanias already on your pile of shame.