Lethal Company's biggest update for months is finally out, and with it comes the much awaited first look at a new monster

It's been a hot minute since we got an update for Lethal Company, but Zeekerss has finally answered players' hopes and wishes with a chunky slab of new content. Available to play right now, v70 brings an update to the mansion, overhauled features, and probably the best part, a scary new monster.

Work on Lethal Company has slowed down a little bit, with the time between updates growing larger and larger. Zeekerss previously mentioned that they were working on a separate game, but had also encountered a bit of creative block. That was until their spark was reignited after playing a REPO for over 50 hours.

So here we are, v70 comes hot off the heels of collecting trinkets in REPO, and while it may not be as monumental as the v50 update, you won't hear me complaining, not when we have a new plant monster on our doorstep.

"Long time no see," Zeekerss says in a blog post. "The Company has a new update for all you hard workers." Some of the minor add-ons include five new furniture items: the fridge, doghouse, sofa chair, microwave, and electric chair. There's also a new log from Sigurd called "Team Synergy", as well as a new plan for logs, which will let players find and collect them like rare scrap in the map interiors.

The Company Cruiser has also been updated with more reinforced materials to help it sustain larger hits, a self-correcting passive feature that causes it to try to set itself upright, and a small boost when you press down on the pedal after changing gears.

But these are more just quality-of-life updates—the juicy stuff comes next. The radar has been completely overhauled, featuring a new face cam so you can see your coworker's face on the terminal, a new compass HUD, a line indicating the path to the closest exit, and contour lines for the terrain outdoors. "This should bring the radar up to the visual standard of the rest of the game and make it easier to make a difference as the computer guy," Zeekerss says.

The Mansion's interior has also received a fair few changes. There are now eight new rooms or hallways with more interactable objects that can hide scrap inside, additional cabinets, and rooms with lower ceilings. "Now the Mansion should be more interesting to explore, and has more opportunities to loop back in on itself and create non-linear layouts," Zeekerss says. An overhaul of the logic used to generate the layouts is a massive win, especially considering how hard it was to find your way through the Mansion, which was exacerbated by all the dead ends.

I'm really happy to see some more work go into Lethal Company. As one of my favourite co-op horror games, it's something that I do find myself returning to regularly. And it's not as if Zeekerss just threw a bunch of stuff together—the updates and changes are thoughtful and made with the express intention of polishing existing features, rather than just throwing a bunch of stuff at a wall and hoping it sticks.

But with all of that said, I have to admit that I'm probably most excited about the new monster which has arrived with this update, the Giant Sapsucker. This is a new outdoor daytime creature, most common to Vow, which will surely add yet another layer of chaos to my already doomed runs.