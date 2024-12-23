Best Comedy 2024: Thank Goodness You're Here!

Take a trip to Barnsworth for the lols, and, maybe, even the lmaos. Thank Goodness You're Here! was, of course, the best comedy of the year. For more awards, check out our Game of the Year 2024 hub.

Kara Phillips, Evergreen Writer: A lot of the time, when I say a game makes me laugh, what I really mean is I exhaled through my nose at some point in a half-hearted way that barely resembles anything approaching laughter. But Thank Goodness You're Here! actually had me open mouth cackling through the vast majority of it. Between its ridiculous character design and its quickfire slapstick dialogue, I can't stop trying to convince everyone around me to play it.

It's not a challenging game—most of the jobs you'll complete are minigames that involve simple puzzle solving or very easy platforming. But that plays into its favour, giving you more time to admire the world and characters that Coal Supper has created. Never in my life have I played a game featuring characters that both repulse and entertain me, at least not to this extent. If you've ever had any interest in Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, then you'll understand the morbid sketch show vibe. Plus, it's hard not to love anything that Matt Berry plays a part in, and his character in Thank Goodness You're Here! does not disappoint.

If you want to point and laugh at Britain, this ridiculous game gives you the best opportunity to do so. It's like all the best bits of my favourite British comedy shows mashed together into something I feel the need to force upon everyone who even glances its way. If I had my way, Thank Goodness You're Here! would be everyone's game of the year.

Jacob Ridley, Managing Editor, Hardware: There's one string of bin (trash) jokes in Thank Goodness You're Here! that had me wheezing. It's not only a game with impeccable comedic timing but able to play on good natured joshing about the Great British public at large. A book of colloquialisms might be needed to translate for those further afield than dear ol' Albion, and subtitles come in handy even if you are from around 'ere. But there's enough absurdity to keep anyone hooked—it's filled with surreal and slapstick caricatures.

(Image credit: Coal Supper, Panic)

Fraser Brown, Online Editor: Oh god, yeah, the bin gags left me in tears. One of several running jokes that made repeating your loop around the town so rewarding. Even though it's only a couple of hours long, the volume of brilliantly clever, side-splittingly funny gags is truly exceptional. Restraining myself for fear of spoiling them is taking all of my (admittedly limited) willpower.

What makes the whole endeavour even more impressive, though, is the fact that it was translated into so many different languages, despite how colloquial it is. It speaks to the determination of the developer to make sure everyone is in on the joke, whether you're stomping around in North Yorkshire or playing the game in China.

Forgive the sentimentality, but I think it says a lot about the power of comedy to be this great equaliser, at least when the folk writing the gags make an attempt to be inclusive. Even though, on the surface, these gags are inextricably linked to a distinct region and comedic style, a great joke is still a great joke, and it will almost always translate.

James Bentley, Hardware Writer: There's an almost folk horror element to how insular the town of Barnsworth is that would be a little creepy if the whole thing wasn't so darn charming. Our lead is a stand-in for our own desire to mess with the residents but all those gags move from jokes to in-jokes within an hour, and you can't help but feel like part of it. One of us. One of us.