Minecraft Live will return on March 21 and promises 'behind-the-scenes secrets, awesome guests, and more exciting stuff to come' over the next year

Minecraft has announced that its bi-annual showcase, Minecraft Live, will be taking place on Saturday, March 21, and from the trailer it looks like an event worth getting excited about. Although nothing new has been teased or revealed within the announcement, we can expect the "scoop on game drops" which is particularly exciting. Even more so given Minecraft is yet to receive its first drop of 2026.

With the Tiny Takeover drop on the horizon though, it's no surprise that the Minecraft Live trailer makes the most of showing off the new baby mobs coming in the update, such as a stampede of baby chicks running through a village, a pod of baby dolphins in the water, and lambs causing havoc in open fields. I hope this is a nod toward the drop releasing before the stream too, or at least during the stream, since we're yet to get a release date for the update.

Minecraft LIVE Official Trailer – March 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Hints at what to expect from the showcase are shown in the trailer too, but it's all incredibly vague so there's not much point in guessing what might be coming. Titles like 'secret stuff' and 'special guests' don't give a lot to go off. But that's more reason to tune in.

Article continues below

Going off previous streams, we're bound to get some information on Minecraft's drop roadmap for the rest of 2026, alongside a tease for the next update—especially if Tiny Takeover is out of the way. Last year, the second drop featured the happy ghast and the locator bar which drastically changed how I explore in the game (mostly because I can't get lost as easily when playing with friends), and I don't doubt this year's updates will be just as exciting.

The stream will take place on the official Minecraft YouTube and Twitch channels, or minecraft.net/live at 1 PM ET. A running time hasn't been confirmed yet, but you can expect the stream to last between 30 minutes and an hour depending on how much is revealed. If you miss the stream entirely though, a recap will be posted to YouTube.