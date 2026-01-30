Phasmophobia's early access build celebrates its sixth anniversary as a viral ghost-hunting breakout on Steam later this year, but that's assuming we make it to September before the 1.0 launch. If Kinetic Games' latest roadmap stays on track, then we'll be cutting it close, as Phasmophobia is planning for its 1.0 launch with a horror rework and lore update sometime this year.

It's a big year for Phas as the horror rework and lore updates coupled with 1.0's debut are one of several major patches outlined. There's also a Unity 6 and network update on the roadmap that I hope will fix some of the frustrating connection issues I occasionally run into, and the long-awaited player character overhaul launches soon.

I'm stoked to finally show up to the function (hopefully) not wearing the same thing as three of my friends. And by wearing the same thing, I mean all playing as the exact same guy with no way of knowing who's who.

Anyway, as is Phasmophobia tradition, the Kinetic team is pretty hush-hush about the finer details around big patch plans, keeping things scarier for all of us come launch day. So, for a little extra roadmap context, I've scraped together a bit of what we do know and included some of my recent coverage on Phasmophobia updates and interviews from 2025.

The Phasmophobia 2026 roadmap to 1.0

The Phasmophobia 2026 roadmap. (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Horror 2.0 is Phasmophobia 1.0

We've spent years clinging to the vague "large horror overhaul of the ghost and game mechanics" description outlined on Phasmophobia's Trello. We've also seen a ton of game-changing updates since then, both big and small, which only makes me more curious about what's left for Kinetic to seriously overhaul.

Kinetic has taken to sort of rebranding the update, simply referring to Horror 2.0 as Phasmophobia 1.0. Exactly what the horror and mechanic overhauls include is still a bit nebulous, but the Kinetic blog says Horror 2.0 "will be the meatiest part of the 1.0 release and will give even the most seasoned Ghost Hunter a host of new scares and surprises."

Phasmophobia's player character overhaul rescheduled for Q1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Originally planned for Q4 2025, the long-awaited player model overhaul was delayed and moved to Q1 2026. Kinetic says it won't share much else on any changes until it's closer to a patch date, but a recent development preview showcased some of the unique character models coming to Phas. The update will also include free cosmetics for players to collect and customize their avatars. No live service gimmicks here.

Tanglewood's extreme haunted makeover in Q1, new map later

The kitchen's haunted. (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Phasmophobia gave both farmhouse maps complete reworks last year, and now it's time to give the remaining haunted houses the same treatment. The game's smallest—and arguably its most beloved—cursed map is first on the list as 6 Tanglewood Drive gets an extreme home makeover in Q1 2026.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't anxious when Kinetic first mentioned it; I've got a very "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" attitude about the whole thing. But a hands-on demo exploring Nell's Diner with some of the Kinetic team last year was enough to swing the pendulum. If you can get that much detail into Tanglewood too, then I'm willing to investigate.

The next house on the list, 13 Willow Street, will get the same treatment later this year, and a new map will slot itself in the timeline somewhere. It's another game update we have very little detail on, but Kinetic says the map "will bring a new style of location to the game."

I haven't the slightest inkling of what that means, but get your guesses in now. I'm forming a summoning circle for a ratty, abandoned Blockbuster if you'd like to join me.

And the Phasmophobia event calendar expands

By now we're all familiar with the Cursed Hollow, Crimson Eye, and Winter's Jest events—recurring seasonal haunts for Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays, respectively—but Kinetic says it's cooking up something else for this year. The usual three are still on track for their regular timelines, though a secret fourth thing comes to Phas sometime this year as a limited-time affair. That's all we know for now.