I think Minecraft's next update might literally just feature new baby mobs, and I'm not actually that mad about it

Goats, camels, and bears, oh my!

When Minecraft revealed its first drop of 2026 with a cast of adorable new baby mob designs, I knew we were in for a treat. As much as I love the animals in the overworld, the fact that the baby ones are just smaller versions of the adults with incredibly large heads never sat right with me. So, knowing they've got an all-new look coming in the first update for the year is definitely something I'm looking forward to.

Courtesy of a series of blog posts shared no the official Minecraft news blog, it seems this new look isn't limited to a handful of mobs either. Initially, only eight mobs were shared: pigs, cows, chickens, wolves, sheep, ocelots, cats, and rabbits. Now, though, it's been announced that foxes, turtles, axolotls, polar bears, camels, bees, mountain goats, llamas, and armadillos will be receiving the same treatment, too. So basically, every animal you can find in the overworld is getting this treatment.

