How to repair in Hytale

My habit of bravely running face-first into wolf packs and skeleton mobs in Hytale meant I had to learn how to repair early on in the Minecraft-like. New weapons and armor often make me a little too confident, and I've hit a whopping zero durability more than once.

Fortunately, you can easily repair busted tools and weapons if you have a few extra resources on hand, though finding the tucked-away menu probably took me longer than anything else. If you need a little guidance and a material checklist for repairing your low-durability equipment, I've got you covered.

How to get Repair Kits in Hytale

Image 1 of 2 See that little pickaxe icon at the top? That'll take you where you need to go. (Image credit: Hypixel Studios) Using the Repair Kit takes you to another screen for item selection. (Image credit: Hypixel Studios)

You can repair in Hytale by crafting a Repair Kit at the Tier 1 (or higher) Workbench. It's on the second tab in the upper left corner, an icon I originally mistook for crafting a chunk of iron. Whoops.

Equip the Repair Kit to your hotbar, and then select which item you'd like to fix from the new window. I suggest using them sparingly since Hytale isn't like other survival crafting games and doesn't let you just walk up to a bench and fix your stuff. The materials to craft kits quickly add up, so don't go repairing everything at 90% durability.

Here's what you'll need to make a Repair Kit:

(2) Linen scraps

(1) Iron ingot

(1) Light leather

Linen scraps are drops from various mobs throughout Zone 1; I stocked up on plenty early on by killing Skeleton Fighters, Goblin Scrappers, and several types of Trork. The skeletons roam fields along the surface, while you'll find goblins underground, and Trork are found camping out in their villages.

Iron ingots are harder to come by, but you'll refine them at the Tier 1 Furnace from iron ore and a healthy supply of sticks to fuel the fire.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Light leather is another two-step ingredient, but it can be refined by harvesting light hide from rabbits, pigs, rats, and other small animals. When you're ready to turn the hide into leather, build a Tier 1 Drying Rack and drop it in.