Where to find grass seeds in Grounded 2
A vital early material, hiding right in front of you.
Lost in a garden, there’s no shortage of grass in Grounded 2; it’s literally everywhere. Despite that, it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise there are different types of grass and flowers, and that grass seeds aren’t a random drop from breaking grass like they are in other survival games.
So, take your eyes off the ground and start looking up instead. Below, I’ll show you exactly what you’re looking for so you don’t have to run around aimlessly like I did, just to get the single grass seed you need to get the Omni-Shovel upgrade. It only gets worse from here, too, as the materials you need to get the Omni-Shovel II upgrade are rare, requiring a northern scorpion stinger, so you'll be stuck with this basic tool for quite some time.
Grass seeds drop from large blades of grass with bundles of seeds at the top, hidden amongst normal grass. Early on, you’ll find a few just outside the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar (as shown on the map above), where you’ll first be introduced to the omni-tool anyhow, so you can chop one down, pick up the seeds, and get your upgrade right away.
Despite how large the two or so seeds that drop are, they're surprisingly easy to miss, but you can pick them up straight into your inventory, unlike the grass planks that you need to carry on your shoulder.
Alongside normal and seeded blades of grass, you can also find things like dandelions and husky weeds. These look pretty similar besides the flower buds, but give you weed stems that are used in quite a few different recipes early on. With these different types of materials all jumbled together, I recommend just looking up at the grass canopy to tell them apart from a distance.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he's an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He's even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor.
