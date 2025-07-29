In a park full of scorpions, why is it so hard to find northern scorpion stingers in Grounded 2? Well, the answer is, unfortunately, quite simple: all those scorpions you've been fighting so far have just been younglings and teenage scorpions, which don't have the massive stinger you're looking for. Terrifying as they are, you need to venture further into Brookhollow Park.

After spending way too much time mashing up northern scorpions in the hopes that this stinger was just a rare drop, I'll go over exactly where you need to go to find them. And if you instinctively went on a scorpion-smashing spree like I did, don't worry, those materials won't go to waste.

Where to find northern scorpion stingers in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Northern scorpion stingers are only found on the fully-grown northern scorpions. Similar to orb weaver spiders, there are three tiers of northern scorpions, and while junior northern scorpions are scary enough, the largest adult version (the ones you need to kill for the stingers) are even tougher. I recommend making a few Scorpidote smoothies, made from basic scorpion materials, to give you venom resistance.

I first found northern scorpion stingers on the adult northern scorpions in the Statue gardens, right outside the Ranger Outpost: Flower Beds, though they can also be found:

Northeast of the Picnic Table, near the border with Fire Pit

In Grass Games, east of the Picnic Table, on the border between the regions

Near the toppled robot in the east of Snackbar Front

Around the O.R.C. transmitter on the folder in the north of Ceremony

All you need to do to get this is kill the adult northern scorpions and loot them as you normally would. Given you only get one stinger per scorpion, you'll need to kill as many scorpions as you need stingers. Luckily, you only need one for Omni-Shovel II, alongside 3,000 Real Science points and two pine needles.

Other than the vital Omni-Tool upgrade, grabbing northern scorpion stingers is also useful for crafting the Glacial Sting staff and the Northern scorpion-style armour set.