Best base locations in Grounded 2

Grounded 2's Brookhollow Park is full of scenic spots, from a miniature Stone Henge to a lovely tree surrounded by mushrooms, but the best base locations take more than that into account. To thrive in the park, you need access to food, natural resources, a Ranger Outpost, and you'll generally want to be close to major quest steps, too.

After over 20 hours sightseeing in Brookhollow Park, there's only a handful of spots that fit the bill. Below, I'll go over my personal favourite base location, alongside some other honourable mentions.

Best Grounded 2 base location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The best base location in Grounded 2 is the boulder in the centre of the Ceremony region. You'll have plenty of space to build on and around the rock, and you'll be well-placed for a lot of Grounded 2's later quests, like Signals and Stashes, and Networking. And don't worry about the bees that like to hang around this area, since these fluffy fellas are non-hostile.

Plus, it's also near the eastern edge of the map, which will be expanded on throughout the early access period, so you'll be close to future content, too. With how much of a pain it is to pack up and move your base, it's an important factor to consider if you're in it for the long haul.

Here's what makes the Ceremony boulder the best base location in my experience:

Plenty of grass (and grass seeds), dry grass, and weed stems for construction.

Two Ranger Outposts close by, which you'll need to visit to analyse materials, unlock new blueprint bundles, and upgrade your Omni-Tool. These facilities also have water coolers, which give you an infinite supply.

Easy access to the Picnic Table, Pine Hill, and Statue regions, which have key resources like blueberries, lingonberries, pine needles, and rare praying mantis and northern scorpion stinger parts for tier three gear.

More great base locations in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

This humble boulder isn't the only spot you can build your base, though. In fact, you can build almost anywhere outside in the park. I'd suggest picking an area that gives you plenty of room to build, doesn't have any hostile bugs nearby, and is close to all the resources and facilities you need. So, here are some other great locations to consider building your base:

On the mushrooms on the large oak tree , or on the nearby hill, in the southwest of the Entrance region. It's incredibly scenic and close to some valuable materials, though far from most late-game items.

, or on the nearby hill, in the southwest of the Entrance region. It's incredibly scenic and close to some valuable materials, though far from most late-game items. On the decking outside Billy Hog's in the north of Snackbar, accessed via the plastic knife underneath (though watch out for the bombardier beetle). It's a nice flat surface to build on, and close to most endgame items.

in the north of Snackbar, accessed via the plastic knife underneath (though watch out for the bombardier beetle). It's a nice flat surface to build on, and close to most endgame items. In the dirt patch near the hooked root on the northeastern edge of the Ice Cream Cart region. It's a lovely little spot and shares many of the same benefits as the Ceremony boulder.

on the northeastern edge of the Ice Cream Cart region. It's a lovely little spot and shares many of the same benefits as the Ceremony boulder. Outside Ranger Outpost: Trashbags on the border between Snackbar and Picnic Table. It's close to lots of valuable resources, including a pine needle right outside the Outpost.

on the border between Snackbar and Picnic Table. It's close to lots of valuable resources, including a pine needle right outside the Outpost. Outside Ranger Outpost: Snackbar, especially if you're lazy and don't want to move from the starting zone. It's safe, has plenty of building materials, and is simply the most convenient option. The main downside is that it's a moderate trek to either end of the map.

Generally, I don't think it's worth having multiple, fully-fledged bases in Grounded 2, so I'd just pick one and stick with it. I tried it myself, and it was simply too much effort to keep more than one location stocked with the supplies I needed (at least by my lonesome).

It's still handy to make checkpoints across the map, though—little buildings with a bed, a workbench, and maybe some storage just in case. If there's one thing I want added to Grounded 2 in the future, it's an ant supply line, where I can assign an army of worker ants to haul resources between my outposts. That, or some kind of teleportation device.