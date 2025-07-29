Of all the materials that had me scratching my head in Grounded 2, lingonberries were one of the worst. You need lingonberry leather to get the Omni-Hammer II upgrade, so this sharp-tasting berry is quite the roadblock early on.

Similar to requiring blueberries for blueberry leather, lingonberries only spawn in very specific locations. If you've been following the main missions, then you might have been able to find one lingonberry already, as Signals and Stashes sends you to Pine Hill, where you can find a lone berry by the Milk Molar stash.

This is just teasing a much more lucrative spot hiding nearby, though, so here's where to go to stock up on lingonberries in Grounded 2.

How to get lingonberry leather in Grounded 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

To get lingonberry leather in Grounded 2, you first need to find lingonberry chunks by breaking the berries and analysing one to unlock the lingonberry leather crafting recipe. Just like its blue counterpart, it takes three lingonberry chunks to make one lingonberry leather at a workbench.

To harvest lingdonberries, you need to hit them with your weapon to break the stalk, and then chop them into pieces using the Omni-Axe. However, most lingonberries spawn on branches, so I recommend bringing a ranged weapon to knock them down to the ground.

As mentioned, you can find one lingonberry on the ground in a spider den just outside the Ranger Outpost: Pine, northeast of the Picnic Table, and it'll respawn every day or so. However, you can get lots of lingonberries in the Hedge on the western edge of Pine Hill. To reach this area:

Make your way to the southeast corner of Pine Hill, where it borders both the edge of the map and the Picnic Table region. Walk up the dirt hill nearby to enter the Hedge. Turn left inside the Hedge and you'll find lots of lingonberries on the ground and on branches above you, though there are also spiders patrolling this narrow strip.

You can also turn right upon entering the Hedge to find more lingonberries if you, for some reason, need even more, though these ones are much harder to collect since this part of the bush requires you to climb up massive branches. Likewise, there's another patch further north in Pine Hills, near Fire Pit, but it's a harder area to reach compared to the Hedge, so it's not really worth it.

While Lingonberry chunks are used for lingonberry leather, they're also handy for smoothies, like Lady in Red and Blazin' Brew, so you might not want to immediately turn all your chunks into leather. That said, lingonberry leather is required for the Omni-Hammer II upgrade, as well as various armour sets like Sizzling and Fuzzy, so it's worth stocking up on this tasty berry.